IBEX Limited To Announce Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results On September 11, 2025
|What:
|IBEX Limited Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
|When:
|Thursday, September 11, 2025
|Time:
|4:30 p.m. ET
|Live Call:
|Register Here for Dial-In and PIN
|Webcast:
|Register Here for Webcast
About ibex
ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of approximately 30 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world's leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.
ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 33,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its AI-powered Wave iX solutions suite, to manage nearly 170 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn .
Investor Contact
Tom Colton and Alex Wilson
Gateway Group, Inc.
949-574-3860
...
Media Contact
Dan Burris
ibex
...
Legal Disclaimer:
