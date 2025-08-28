28 August 2025

Announcement No. 22

NKT has received a“Request Before the Issuing of a Decision” from the Antimonopoly Office of the Slovak Republic

NKT A/S (NKT) confirms that its Czech subsidiary, NKT s.r.o. has received a“Request Before the Issuing of a Decision” (Request) from the Antimonopoly Office of the Slovak Republic, relating to an ongoing investigation into alleged anti-competitive practices in the Slovak cable market.

In the Request, the Antimonopoly Office alleges that certain previous practices among several cable manufacturers, constitute infringements of Slovak and EU competition rules. The investigation involves a local cable association and 11 cable manufacturers, including NKT s.r.o.

In its Request, the Antimonopoly Office has proposed fines for the parties involved, including NKT s.r.o., in relation to the activities under investigation in Slovakia. NKT contests the findings of the authorities and the alleged infringements forming basis of its suggested fine and will submit its reasoned defence to the authorities. NKT expects a final decision from the Antimonopoly Office within six to twelve months from now. If the Request is upheld, NKT will consider all available legal remedies, including appeal to the Slovak courts.

In a related case, NKT s.r.o. is currently under investigation by the Office for the Protection of Competition in the Czech Republic along with five other cable manufacturers and is currently awaiting the outcome of the investigation.

NKT regards this matter with the utmost seriousness, and the company remains committed to full cooperation with authorities and to upholding responsible and ethical business standards.

NKT will provide additional information when required in accordance with applicable rules and regulation.

This announcement does not change NKT's financial outlook for 2025.

