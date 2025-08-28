Stream2sea Sunscreens Confirmed PFAS-Free In Independent Bureau Veritas Tests

Leading reef-safer sunscreen brand Stream2Sea once again validates product safety via third-party testing, proving formulas are free from“forever chemicals.”

- Autumn Blum, Founder & CEO of Stream2SeaWAUCHULA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Stream2Sea , the only reef-safer sunscreen company with sunscreen tested and proven safe for fish and coral larvae, has announced that its flagship sunscreens and Zinc Balm have been independently confirmed PFAS-free following rigorous laboratory testing.The testing, conducted by Bureau Veritas, a global leader in product safety certification, screened Stream2Sea's Every Day Active Mineral Sunscreen, Coral Care Mineral Sunscreen, and Zinc Balm using advanced Total Fluorine analysis. This method provides a reliable, cost-effective way to detect potential PFAS contamination.Results:.Every Day Active Mineral Sunscreen SPF 45: Pass.Coral Care Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30: Pass.Sport Sunscreen Zinc Balm SPF 40: PassAll products tested well below the 100 mg/kg safety threshold, confirming Stream2Sea's formulas are free from“forever chemicals.”A History of Science-Backed SafetyStream2Sea has consistently taken a proactive stance on chemical safety in personal care products:.Benzene Contamination: When reports of benzene contamination surfaced in sunscreens, Stream2Sea immediately tested its formulas to confirm they were benzene-free..Petrochemical Cross-Contamination: As other companies struggled with petrochemical contamination in“mineral” sunscreens, Stream2Sea built its own FDA-compliant facility to ensure complete control and purity..PFAS Concerns: With growing regulatory bans on PFAS across the U.S., Stream2Sea once again acted quickly to ensure its formulas remain safe for both consumers and the environment.Why It MattersPFAS, commonly known as“forever chemicals,” are linked to significant health and environmental risks. Multiple states, including California, New York, and Colorado, are enacting bans on PFAS in cosmetics and sunscreens between 2025 and 2028. By securing independent proof of PFAS-free formulas, Stream2Sea demonstrates leadership in compliance, transparency, and consumer safety.“At Stream2Sea, we lead with testing, transparency, and trust, rather than waiting for regulations to force action,” said Autumn Blum, Founder & CEO of Stream2Sea.“Consumers can feel confident knowing our products are safe for them and safe for our oceans.”About Stream2Sea: Founded in 2015 by formulator and ocean advocate Autumn Blum, Stream2Sea creates high-performance personal care products scientifically proven safe for our bodies and blue planet. From sunscreen to shampoo, each formula is rigorously tested, USDA BioBased, and packaged responsibly. Learn more at and follow @stream2sea .

Autumn Blum

Stream2Sea LLC

+1 863-473-4223

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.