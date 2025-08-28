EGA Has Welcomed Over 180 Women Since Last Emirati Women's Day, Including 96 UAE Nationals

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, August 2025: Emirates Global Aluminium, the largest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates, today announced that over 180 women have joined the company since Emirati Women's Day 2024, including 96 UAE nationals.

EGA currently employs 714 women in the UAE, including 445 UAE Nationals. More than 330 women work in operational roles at EGA, over 50 per cent of them Emiratis.

EGA continues to drive gender diversity progress across UAE industry through the Challenger Programme. Launched in 2023, the programme brings together leading industrial companies to promote gender diversity in industry by addressing shared practical challenges.

Together, Challenger Programme member companies are delivering joint initiatives that promote inclusive recruitment, empower female talent, and foster progressive workplace cultures. Recent projects include the development of a gender diversity toolkit. which aims to define inclusive policies and behaviours across the employee lifecycle in heavy industry.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, said:“Gender diversity is key to the future of EGA and our nation's industrial success. At EGA, we are proud to provide opportunities for women to thrive, not just in our offices but in the heart of operations. Through initiatives like the Challenger Programme, we are working with our peers to build a more inclusive industrial sector that empowers the full talent of the UAE. There is more to do, and we are committed to continuing this progress together.”

EGA today launched Made by Many, a new campaign that celebrates the contributions of Emirati women to the UAE's industrial sector. Made by Many highlights the success stories and the social support systems that have enabled resilience and achievement, reflecting the spirit of the UAE's Year of Community.

On Emirati Women's Day, EGA's senior leaders attended an event organised by EGA's Women's Network to discuss how to make further progress on gender diversity.