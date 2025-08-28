Mercuria Strengthens African Presence Through Zambia Copper JV, African Energy Week (AEW) 2025 Bronze Partnership

Global commodities trading firm Mercuria Energy Group recently partnered with Zambia's Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) to establish Industrial Resources, a 50:50 joint venture focused on copper concentrate trading. The agreement marks a milestone in Zambia's mineral governance, enabling the state to participate directly in copper marketing for the first time. By leveraging its global trading infrastructure and market expertise, Mercuria will help Zambia capture greater value from its copper exports while strengthening its role in Africa's fast-growing metals supply chain.

As demand for transition minerals accelerates, Mercuria will participate at this year's African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies conference as a Bronze Partner. At the event, the company will showcase its expanding investment footprint in Africa's critical minerals sector, while positioning Zambia's copper industry as a key pillar of global electrification supply chains.

With concentrate volumes secured and the first shipment underway, Industrial Resources is well positioned to capitalize on favorable market conditions. Global demand is surging, particularly from smelters in China, while treatment and refining charges have hit record lows – presenting Zambia with a unique opportunity to secure competitive pricing and reinforce its reputation as a reliable global supplier.

Mercuria's alliance with the IDC reflects a broader continental shift toward more transparent and equitable resource development models. By enabling direct state participation in trading while ensuring investor confidence, the joint venture provides a replicable framework for other resource-rich nations seeking to increase in-country value capture without compromising efficiency or competitiveness.

“Mercuria's partnership with the IDC exemplifies how strategic collaboration can deliver greater value for African nations while enhancing global competitiveness. AEW 2025 provides the ideal platform to showcase such partnerships, which highlight Africa's role in shaping equitable and sustainable mineral development for the energy transition,” stated Tomás Gerbasio, VP of Commercial and Strategic Engagement at the African Energy Chamber.

Across the continent, Mercuria continues to expand its metals trading division. The company recently secured a $200 million pre-payment agreement for copper from Mopani Mine and signed a marketing deal with Congolese commodity firm Gécamines. Mercuria is pursuing both minority and majority positions across the metals supply chain – from mining to logistics and infrastructure – with Africa at the center of its long-term growth strategy.

In parallel, Mercuria has announced a strategic alliance with investment firm S2G Investments to accelerate sustainable energy and nature-based solutions worldwide. Together, the partners will deploy capital into energy modernization, climate risk mitigation and biodiversity initiatives, including Silvania, Mercuria's dedicated nature investment platform.

