Trump Family Expands Crypto Empire With New Altcoin Treasury Company

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) U.S. President Donald Trump and his family are expanding their %Cryptocurrency empire with plans for a digital asset treasury company.

%TrumpMedia and Technology Group (NASDAQ: $DJT) has announced a partnership with Crypto to establish a treasury company that will hold the %Altcoin (CRYPTO: $CRO), the native token of the %Cronos ecosystem.

Specifically, Trump Media plans to build a Cronos treasury with $6.42 billion U.S. in funding. The treasury holdings are to include $1 billion U.S. in CRO tokens, $200 million U.S. in cash, and a $5 billion U.S. equity line of credit.

Trump Media also announced a mutual cooperation agreement with Crypto to offer a rewards system on the Truth Social and Truth+ social media platforms.

President Trump is rapidly expanding his cryptocurrency businesses, having filed on Aug. 11 to launch a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF).

The ETF will be called the "Truth Social Bitcoin ETF" and is expected to launch later this year after approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Trump Media is also undertaking a $2 billion U.S. Bitcoin treasury strategy. World Liberty Financial, another of the Trump's crypto ventures, has launched a stablecoin called USD1.

And the president's sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., have backed a Bitcoin mining firm called "American Bitcoin" that is expected to go public this year.

President Trump also famously launched a meme coin of himself on the eve of his inauguration this past January.

DJT stock is down 47% this year and trading at $17.92 U.S. per share.