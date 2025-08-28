U.S. Commerce Department And Chainlink Partner To Bring Macroeconomic Data On-Chain
The new initiative makes six key BEA metrics—including Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, and Real Final Sales to Private Domestic Purchasers—accessible via Chainlink Data Feeds . These feeds provide both absolute values and annualized percentage changes, updated on their regular monthly or quarterly schedules.
Initially, these on-chain data feeds will be available across ten blockchain networks , such as Ethereum, Avalanche, Arbitrum, Optimism, Base, Linea, Mantle, Sonic, ZKsync, and Botanix. Other sources also mention nine networks - including %Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC), %Solana (CRYPTO: $SOL), %Tron (CRYPTO: $TRX), Stellar, and Polygon PoS—demonstrating broad blockchain integration.
This initiative marks a significant pivot toward integrating trusted public data infrastructure with decentralized finance (DeFi) and Web3 applications. By embedding verified economic indicators on-chain, developers can now build smart contracts and protocols that automatically adjust behaviors—such as lending rates or predictive models—based on real-time macroeconomic inputs.
Beyond innovation, the move enhances transparency and accessibility of government data, leveraging blockchain's immutability and broader transparency for public accountability. It also positions Chainlink as a vital infrastructure bridge between public institutions and blockchain developers.
This partnership represents a milestone in the evolution of economic data distribution—ushering in what the Commerce Secretary described as making "America's economic truth immutable and globally accessible like never before"
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment