MENAFN - Yolo Wire) The U.S. Department of Commerce (%DOC ) announced a groundbreaking collaboration with %Blockchain oracle provider %Chainlink to publish official macroeconomic data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) directly onto public blockchain networks.

The new initiative makes six key BEA metrics—including Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, and Real Final Sales to Private Domestic Purchasers—accessible via Chainlink Data Feeds . These feeds provide both absolute values and annualized percentage changes, updated on their regular monthly or quarterly schedules.

Initially, these on-chain data feeds will be available across ten blockchain networks , such as Ethereum, Avalanche, Arbitrum, Optimism, Base, Linea, Mantle, Sonic, ZKsync, and Botanix. Other sources also mention nine networks - including %Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC), %Solana (CRYPTO: $SOL), %Tron (CRYPTO: $TRX), Stellar, and Polygon PoS—demonstrating broad blockchain integration.

This initiative marks a significant pivot toward integrating trusted public data infrastructure with decentralized finance (DeFi) and Web3 applications. By embedding verified economic indicators on-chain, developers can now build smart contracts and protocols that automatically adjust behaviors—such as lending rates or predictive models—based on real-time macroeconomic inputs.

Beyond innovation, the move enhances transparency and accessibility of government data, leveraging blockchain's immutability and broader transparency for public accountability. It also positions Chainlink as a vital infrastructure bridge between public institutions and blockchain developers.

This partnership represents a milestone in the evolution of economic data distribution—ushering in what the Commerce Secretary described as making "America's economic truth immutable and globally accessible like never before"