Aduro Engages Siemens To Deliver Advanced Automation For Hydrochemolytictm Pilot Plant

5/01/25

This project focuses on integrating Siemens' advanced control and data systems into Aduro's Next Generation Pilot Plant, supporting the advancement of Hydrochemolytic Technology toward industrial readiness

LONDON, Ontario, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (“Aduro” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: ADUR) (CSE: ACT) (FSE: 9D5), a clean technology company using the power of chemistry to transform lower-value feedstocks, like waste plastics, heavy bitumen, and renewable oils, into resources for the 21st century, announced today a strategic collaboration with Siemens Canada, a leader in industrial automation and digitalization, to supply advanced control systems and engineering services for Aduro's Next Generation Process Pilot Plant (the“Pilot Plant”), scheduled for commissioning in Q3 2025.

At the core of the solution is Siemens' SIMATIC PCS neo distributed control system-an advanced, web-based platform that will provide centralized, secure, and scalable process control for the continuous operation of the Pilot Plant. Siemens will also provide instrumentation, operator interfaces, and engineering services to support the plant's commissioning and performance optimization. Siemens is providing the automation and controls scope in alignment with Zeton Inc., the builder of the Pilot Plant, to ensure seamless system integration and efficient commissioning. Additionally, Siemens will contribute technical input as Aduro begins preparing for the design of a demonstration plant (the“Demonstration Plant”).

“Our vision to deliver a modular, scalable chemical recycling solution with Hydrochemolytic Technology takes another step forward today,” commented Ofer Vicus, CEO of Aduro.“Partnering with Siemens-an organization recognized globally for engineering excellence and industrial innovation-enhances the foundation we're building. Their technologies will help ensure our Pilot Plant operates safely and reliably while generating the high-quality process data needed to optimize performance and support Demonstration Plant planning. This collaboration strengthens our path to commercialisation and supports our ability to scale with confidence.”

Hydrochemolytic Technology (HCT), developed by Aduro, uses water as a reactive medium at moderate temperatures to selectively cleave carbon–carbon and carbon–heteroatom bonds in polymers. Unlike pyrolysis, which relies on extreme heat and broad thermal cracking, HCT operates under catalytic conditions that enable greater controls over reaction pathways. This selective chemistry enables in higher conversion rate of polymers into lighter, more valuable hydrocarbons that are stable and do not require further hydrogenation. The process also reduces energy input and minimal formation of undesired by-products such as gases, char or heavy tars. The Pilot Plant, currently under construction by Zeton Inc., is a fully instrumented, continuous-flow unit designed to validate the HCT process under real-world operating conditions. As a key scale-up from the earlier R2 continuous flow reactor, the Pilot Plant will provide engineering data, system learnings, and process insights necessary to inform the design and deployment of future demonstration and commercial facilities.

Siemens brings valuable experience from its work with chemical recycling companies, supporting the scale-up of emerging processes through advanced automation, control, and digitalization technologies. Its collaboration with Aduro reflects an interest in helping enable the next generation of recycling platforms-solutions that are differentiated, energy-efficient, and aligned with the principles of a circular economy.

Siemens' PCS neo system allows for seamless automation across plant modules, secure remote access, and centralized data acquisition, giving Aduro precise control over key variables in the Hydrochemolytic process. The platform also supports digital twin development-helping simulate, test, and optimize process conditions virtually before implementing physical changes. These tools will be essential as Aduro prepares to move from the Pilot Plant to future commercial-scale operations. While the immediate focus is on delivering automation and control systems for the Pilot Plant, Siemens will also provide engineering services to support scale-up planning for the Demonstration Plant. These contributions include insights into process optimization, digital infrastructure, and plant design-drawing on Siemens' global experience with innovative recycling projects.

Joris Myny, Senior Vice President, Digital Industries, Siemens Canada, said:“At Siemens, we are committed to supporting advanced recycling technologies that enable circularity and reduce environmental impact. Aduro's Hydrochemolytic process offers a compelling alternative to conventional methods, and we're proud to bring our automation and digitalization expertise to help scale it. With our PCS neo platform, we're enabling real-time visibility, control, and flexibility-key factors in optimizing plant performance and supporting long-term growth. This collaboration reflects our support of innovators who are redefining how materials are recovered and reused.”

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company's Hydrochemolytic technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into resources for the 21st century.

For further information, please contact:

Abe Dyck, Head of Business Development and Investor ...+1 226 784 8889

KCSA Strategic CommunicationsJack Perkins, Senior Vice ...

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects, or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, the Company's collaboration with Siemens to supply advanced control systems and engineering services for Aduro's Hydrochemolytic Pilot Plant, scheduled for commissioning in Q3 2025; that Siemens will contribute technical input as Aduro begins preparing for the design of the Demonstration Plant,; that Aduro's vision to deliver a modular, scalable chemical recycling solution with HCT will take another step forward with the collaboration; that the Pilot Plant will provide engineering data, system learnings, and process insights necessary to inform the design and deployment of future demonstration and commercial plants; that Siemens will provide valuable experience from its work with early-stage chemical recycling companies, supporting the scale-up of emerging processes through advanced automation, control, and digitalization technologies; that Siemens will also provide in-kind engineering services to support scale-up planning for the Demonstration Plant; that Siemens' PCS neo platform will enable real-time visibility, control, and flexibility-key factors in optimizing plant performance and supporting long-term growth. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully integrate Siemens' advanced control systems and achieve the desired performance optimization; obtaining necessary regulatory approvals for the Pilot Plant and Demonstration Plant; changes in market demand for recycled plastics and other feedstocks; availability of sufficient financial resources to complete the Pilot Plant and Demonstration Plant, as applicable; potential operational issues during the commissioning and scaling up of the Pilot Plant and/or Demonstration Plant; the impact of any environmental regulations and sustainability requirements on the projects; the effectiveness of the collaboration between Aduro and Siemens, including any potential unforeseen technical issues, regulatory hurdles, adverse market conditions and/or other factors beyond the control of the parties. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

Aduro Engages Siemens to Deliver Advanced Automation for Hydrochemolytic Pilot Plant

Aduro Engages Siemens to Deliver Advanced Automation for Hydrochemolytic Pilot Plant

Source: Aduro Clean Technologies Inc.

Note: This article has been published automatically by sourcing from Access Newswire. The Stocktwits editorial team did not edit this article.