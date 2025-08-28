Reality Of India's Kangaroo Courts: Ex-NCW Member Charu Wali Khanna Exclusive Noida Dowry Case

Former NCW member Charu Wali Khanna joins Asianet News English to expose the harsh realities of kangaroo courts and the impact on victims. Watch this exclusive interview that challenges the narrative and questions the truth behind dowry death cases in India.

