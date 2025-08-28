Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


GURU Organic Energy Corp.

2025-08-28 03:10:59
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:06 AM EST - GURU Organic Energy Corp. : Will report its financial results for the third quarter ended July 31, on Thursday, September 11, before markets open. GURU Organic Energy Corp. shares T are trading down $0.02 at $2.21.

