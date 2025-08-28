Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:15 AM EST - Alamos Gold Inc. : Has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.025 per common share. The Company has paid dividends for 16 consecutive years, including returning $32 million thus far in 2025. Alamos Gold Inc. shares T are trading down $0.06 at $40.96.

