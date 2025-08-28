Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Vital Energy Announces Amendments To Existing Credit Facility


2025-08-28 03:09:13
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2025) - Vital Energy Inc. (TSXV: VUX) (the "Corporation") announces that, further to its December 5, 2023, April 3, 2024 and August 28, 2024 news releases, it has amended the terms of its existing credit facility (the " Credit Facility ") to extend the maturity date from August 28, 2025 to August 28, 2026. All of the other terms of the Credit Facility remain unchanged. ‎

Vital Energy Inc. is a publicly traded junior oil and gas company ("VUX" TSXV) whose primary focus is light and medium crude oil production in Western Canada.

