Vital Energy Announces Amendments To Existing Credit Facility
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2025) - Vital Energy Inc. (TSXV: VUX) (the "Corporation") announces that, further to its December 5, 2023, April 3, 2024 and August 28, 2024 news releases, it has amended the terms of its existing credit facility (the " Credit Facility ") to extend the maturity date from August 28, 2025 to August 28, 2026. All of the other terms of the Credit Facility remain unchanged.
Vital Energy Inc. is a publicly traded junior oil and gas company ("VUX" TSXV) whose primary focus is light and medium crude oil production in Western Canada.
