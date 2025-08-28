Vice-President Of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva Attends Opening Of Kindergartens In Shamakhi

MENAFN - AzerNews) On August 28, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, attended the opening ceremonies of kindergartens and nurseries built with funding from the Foundation in the villages of Ikinji Jabani and Boyuk Khinisli in Shamakhi.

Leyla Aliyeva toured the new facilities, inspecting the conditions created for the children.

Both kindergartens are located in the centers of their respective villages. The modern, fully equipped buildings include bedrooms, playrooms, sports and music halls, a medical room, a dining area, and various administrative and technical spaces. The preschool institutions have been furnished with all necessary equipment. Landscaping has been carried out in the courtyards, and playground equipment has been installed.

Tofa Bashirova, director of the Ikinji Jabani village kindergarten, told journalists that although the kindergarten had been operating for 41 years, it had never enjoyed such conditions:

“The old kindergarten had become unusable, so we were operating out of a private house. We appealed to the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and in a short time, a new kindergarten was built and handed over. Starting tomorrow, we will be able to accept children in the new facility. The kindergarten will have groups for children aged 1–3 and 4–6. We have also received applications from neighboring villages. We express our deep gratitude to the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for creating such excellent conditions for our children.”

Later, Leyla Aliyeva visited several families in Shamakhi and Aghsu.