General Staff Reports 60 Combat Engagements, Fiercest Battles On Pokrovsk, Lyman Fronts

Russian artillery struck Krasnyi Khutor and Mykolaivka in Chernihiv region, as well as Hirky, Brusky, Shalyhyne, Prohres, and Simeikyne in Sumy region.

On the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk fronts , four battles have occurred since morning. Russian forces launched 12 guided aerial bombs against Ukrainian positions and settlements, and carried out 123 artillery attacks, including three with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

On the Southern Slobozhanshchyna front , Russian troops twice attacked Ukraine's Defense Force' positions near Hlyboke and Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front , the enemy attempted three assaults near Holubivka and Zahryzove, with two clashes still underway.

On the Lyman front , Russian troops attacked 19 times near Hrekivka, Novomyhailivka, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, and Torske, as well as toward Yampil, Dronivka, and Serebrianka. Ten battles there remain ongoing.

On the Siversk front , the enemy twice tried to advance near Hryhorivka and Pereizne, but all attacks were repelled.

On the Kramatorsk front , Ukrainian defenders repelled an assault toward Stupochky.

On the Toretsk front , Russian forces attacked near Shcherbynivka.

On the Pokrovsk front , Russian troops carried out 24 assaults near Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Lysivka, Sukhyi Yar, Dachenske, Zvirove, Udachne, Orikhove, and Novoukrainka. Fighting continues in two of these locations.

On the Novopavlivka front , Ukrainian defenders are repelling three assaults near Voskresenka, Maliivka, and Zaporizke.

On the Prydniprovske front , Ukrainian defenders repelled one Russian assault, while Russian aviation struck Kozatske.

On the Huliaipole and Orikhiv fronts , no clashes have occurred today. However, Russian aircraft struck Bilohiria in the Huliaipole sector.

As reported, a Ukrainian drone hit a Russian Kalibr cruise missile carrier in the Sea of Azov.