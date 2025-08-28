Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Death Toll In Russian Attack On Kyiv Rises To 19, Over 60 Injured

2025-08-28 03:07:29
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“Nineteen dead. Search and rescue operations continue at the site of the attack in Darnytskyi district,” he said.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko clarified on Telegram that four children are among the dead.

As of now, 63 people have been reported injured, including 11 children.

Thirty-five wounded are hospitalized in city medical facilities, among them six children.

Read also: Von der Leyen speaks with Zelensky and Trump following strikes on Kyiv

As Ukrinform reported, overnight on August 28, Russian forces launched a combined strike at Kyiv, triggering a series of explosions. Significant destruction was recorded in the capital's Shevchenkivskyi, Holosiivskyi, Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi, and Desnianskyi districts.

Earlier, authorities had reported 18 deaths, including children.

Photos: Kyrylo Chubotin, Danylo Antoniuk / Ukrinform

