Azerbaijan Rolling Up Its Sleeves To Whip Up Fresh Development Concept For Its Agroparks

2025-08-28 03:07:20
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28.​ A new development concept will be rolled out to steer the operations of agroparks in Azerbaijan, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Agriculture, said Rashad Huseynov, director of the Agrarian Research Center (ARC) Public Legal Entity, Trend reports.

In the course of his discourse on“Strategies for Structuring Agropark Operations” at the event“A Novel Phase in Agropark Advancement,” Huseynov articulated that, pursuant to the pertinent decree, the center has been appointed as the authoritative entity tasked with overseeing agropark management activities.

Huseynov laid his cards on the table, highlighting the road ahead, which includes tightening up the legislative framework, getting the ball rolling on organizing, managing, and developing agropark activities, signing up residents, and issuing certificates. He further underscored that the ARC will synergistically collaborate with agroparks to strategize and operationalize the innovative development paradigm, thereby ensuring a cohesive and efficient governance of the sector.

