Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


One Dead, One Injured Due To Gas Cylinder Leak In Tafilah Governorate

2025-08-28 03:06:46
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, August 28 (Petra)-- Specialized crews from the Tafilah Civil Defense Directorate and the police responded to a report of a gas leak from a residential gas cylinder in the Al-Baqi' district of the Tafilah Governorate, according to the Public Security Directorate's spokesperson.
According to the spokesperson, the situation was handled by expert teams and found that gas had escaped from a home gas cylinder in a closed space (kitchen). A flashover (explosion) resulted from the room's gas saturation.
According to the spokesperson, one woman died as a result of the incident, and another was injured with multiple burns. The injured victim was taken to Tafilah Governmental Hospital by ambulance staff, who also administered the required first aid. The appropriate authorities showed up on the site to begin looking into what caused the incident.

MENAFN28082025000117011021ID1109990434

