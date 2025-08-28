Truly Impressive. DEEP Robotics Robotic Dogs Gather To Welcome Freshmen, Unlocking A New Experience For Zhejiang University's Freshman Orientation

MENAFN - GetNews) On August 22nd, Zhejiang University of China welcomed its freshmen for registration day. At the bustling registration sites, a group of special "volunteers" - robotic dogs from DEEP Robotics - were moving among the crowds and luggage, becoming a striking technological sight on campus.







The intelligent orientation team, composed of Lite3, X30 quadruped robots and Lynx M20 wheel-legged robots, provided services such as interactive performances and luggage handling, bringing a "first technology lesson" that combines fun and practical value to thousands of freshmen.

Cute Spotlight: The Eye-Catchers at Freshman Orientation

The "Cute God" Lite3 is truly a master of creating a lively mood-it dances nimbly to music, performing spins, jumps, and even front flips with clean, neat movements, showing no sign of stage fright. It can also steadily hand drinks to the freshmen; this thoughtful service made the senior students nearby exclaim "so envious"! Many freshmen raised their phones to record this novel scene, and were full of praise for its flexible performance.







According to the staff, Lite3 relying on its lightweight body, self-developed high-torque joint modules and optimized motion control algorithms, can not only dance and interact, but also complete difficult movements such as jumping over gaps, greeting people and performing front flips.

The Heavy Lifter: Effortless Luggage Handling

In previous orientation seasons, parents and volunteers were always seen busy carrying luggage by hand or on their shoulders, rushing around. This year, however, the "luggage-carrying team" composed of DEEP Robotics' robotic dogs has been launched efficiently, becoming the focus along the route to the dormitory area.

"Power God" X30

X30 is known as the "Hercules" in the team, with a maximum load capacity of 85kg, far exceeding the weight of ordinary luggage. It can easily carry school supplies such as quilts and laptops, and even handle multiple large pieces of luggage at the same time. Even on complex terrains like stairs and stone roads, X30 moves as smoothly as on flat ground, delivering suitcases to their destinations steadily and quickly. With a multi-sensor fusion system, it can recognize terrains and obstacles in real time, realizing autonomous navigation and intelligent obstacle avoidance. Even if there are temporarily stacked supplies, it can detour flexibly.







"Speedy Courier" LYNX M20

LYNX M20 wheel-legged robot demonstrates outstanding environmental adaptability. It combines the high speed of wheeled movement with the obstacle-climbing capability of a legged structure. When facing common obstacles such as steps, ramps, and speed bumps, it can intelligently switch between "front-elbow rear-knee" and "full-elbow" gaits-speeding on flat roads and climbing over obstacles without hesitation. Even on wet and slippery slopes or potholed roads after rain, LYNX M20 still moves steadily and reliably completes luggage delivery tasks, earning it the nickname "the strongest campus courier" from many students.







A freshman said, "I used to only see robotic dogs on TV, but this time one actually helped me carry my luggage! Today's technology is far beyond what we can imagine. Later on, I will also study professional knowledge hard and contribute to technological innovation!"

Bringing Embodied Intelligence to Life in Real-World Scenarios

After the robotic dogs received wide acclaim for assisting in last year's freshman orientation, DEEP Robotics has further expanded application scenarios this year-extending from single luggage handling to interactive performances and large luggage transportation. This not only sets a warm precedent for "technology-enabled orientation" but also demonstrates the diverse potential of quadruped robots in fields such as teaching assistance and campus services. As a leader in embodied intelligence technology and industry applications, DEEP Robotics has long been committed to promoting the application and implementation of embodied intelligence in real-world scenarios.

Technology empowers orientation, and wisdom illuminates the campus. This unique event not only brings efficient and novel admission experiences to freshmen, but also presents a beautiful picture of cutting-edge technology integrating into daily life in a vivid and tangible way. By continuously deepening its efforts in educational scenarios, DEEP Robotics has once again provided an innovative example for the implementation of embodied intelligence.