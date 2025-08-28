HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Positioned For Accelerated Development Through 2032, Delveinsight Finds Genentech, Astrazeneca, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Gilead Sciences, Beigene, Eisai
The Key HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Companies in the market include - Genentech, Inc., AstraZeneca, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Gilead Sciences, BeiGene, Eisai Inc., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Adagene Inc, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd, Pfizer, Novartis, CytomX Therapeutics, Tyme, Inc, Puma Biotechnology, Inc., G1 Therapeutics, Inc., Context Therapeutics Inc., and others.
DelveInsight's “HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.
To Know in detail about the HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Forecast
Some of the key facts of the HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Report:
The HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)
In January 2025, Genentech Therapeutics' Phase III clinical trial of Itovebi achieved the key oncology benchmark of improved overall survival (OS) in patients with certain forms of metastatic breast cancer, while also delaying disease progression. Additional findings from the randomized, double-blind study (NCT04191499) revealed that Itovebi, also known as inavolisib, demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in OS when combined with Ibrance (palbociclib) and Faslodex (fulvestrant). This benefit was specifically observed in patients with PIK3CA-mutated, hormone receptor (HR)-positive, and HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer.
In January 2025, Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted an additional Fast Track designation to XMT-1660. This designation applies to the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer in patients with HER2-low (IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH–) or HER2-negative (IHC 0) disease, including triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), who have previously received a topoisomerase-1 inhibitor ADC.
In November 2024, Pyxis Oncology, Inc. reported encouraging preliminary results from its ongoing Phase I dose-escalation study assessing PYX-201 across various solid tumor types.
The US experienced 253,465 new instances of breast cancer in 2020, according to the Global Cancer Observatory (2020)
According to data from Surveillance, Epidemiology and End Results (SEER, n.d.), the US female population experiences the diagnosis of more than 200,000 new instances of breast cancer each year
According to the Global Cancer Observatory (2020), there were 69,697 new cases of breast cancer in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom, respectively, in 2020
Key HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Companies: Genentech, Inc., AstraZeneca, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Gilead Sciences, BeiGene, Eisai Inc., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Adagene Inc, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd, Pfizer, Novartis, CytomX Therapeutics, Tyme, Inc, Puma Biotechnology, Inc., G1 Therapeutics, Inc., Context Therapeutics Inc., and others
Key HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Therapies: Paclitaxel, Doxorubicin, AZD9833, Pembrolizumab, TF2 - 68 Ga-IMP-288, BGB-290, Eribulin, Dapagliflozin, ADG106, Famitinib Malate, Talazoparib Tosylate, Letrozole, CX-2009, SM-88, Neratinib, G1T38, Onapristone, and others
The HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer epidemiology based on gender analyzed that HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer mainly develops in older women
The HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer market dynamics.
HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Overview
HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer is a type of breast cancer that has spread beyond the breast and nearby lymph nodes to other parts of the body (metastatic) and does not overexpress the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) protein. Since HER2 is not overactive, HER2-targeted therapies like trastuzumab are ineffective. Treatment typically focuses on hormonal therapy, chemotherapy, or immunotherapy, depending on hormone receptor status (HR-positive or triple-negative). HER2-negative status influences prognosis and treatment strategy.
Get a Free sample for the HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Report
HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Epidemiology
The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.
HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation:
The HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:
Total Prevalence of HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer
Prevalent Cases of HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer by severity
Gender-specific Prevalence of HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer
Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer
Download the report to understand which factors are driving HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer epidemiology trends @ HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Epidemiology Forecast
HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities
The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.
Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.
The report also covers the HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.
HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Therapies and Key Companies
Paclitaxel: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
Doxorubicin: Genentech, Inc.
AZD9833: AstraZeneca
Pembrolizumab: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC
TF2 - 68 Ga-IMP-288: Gilead Sciences
BGB-290: BeiGene
Eribulin: Eisai Inc.
Dapagliflozin: Novartis Pharmaceuticals
ADG106: Adagene Inc
Famitinib Malate: Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd
Talazoparib Tosylate: Pfizer
Letrozole: Novartis
CX-2009: CytomX Therapeutics
SM-88: Tyme, Inc
Neratinib: Puma Biotechnology, Inc.
G1T38: G1 Therapeutics, Inc.
Onapristone: Context Therapeutics Inc.
Discover more about therapies set to grab major HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer market share @ HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Treatment Market
Scope of the HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Report
Study Period: 2019–2032
Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]
Key HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Companies: Genentech, Inc., AstraZeneca, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Gilead Sciences, BeiGene, Eisai Inc., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Adagene Inc, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd, Pfizer, Novartis, CytomX Therapeutics, Tyme, Inc, Puma Biotechnology, Inc., G1 Therapeutics, Inc., Context Therapeutics Inc., and others
Key HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Therapies: Paclitaxel, Doxorubicin, AZD9833, Pembrolizumab, TF2 - 68 Ga-IMP-288, BGB-290, Eribulin, Dapagliflozin, ADG106, Famitinib Malate, Talazoparib Tosylate, Letrozole, CX-2009, SM-88, Neratinib, G1T38, Onapristone, and others
HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer current marketed and HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer emerging therapies
HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Dynamics: HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer market drivers and HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer market barriers
Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies
HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement
To know more about HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer companies working in the treatment market, visit @ HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment
Table of Contents
1. HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Report Introduction
2. Executive Summary for HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer
3. SWOT analysis of HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer
4. HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance
5. HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Overview at a Glance
6. HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Disease Background and Overview
7. HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population
8. Country-Specific Patient Population of HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer
9. HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Current Treatment and Medical Practices
10. HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Unmet Needs
11. HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Emerging Therapies
12. HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Outlook
13. Country-Wise HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Analysis (2019–2032)
14. HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies
15. HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Drivers
16. HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Barriers
17. HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Appendix
18. HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Report Methodology
19. DelveInsight Capabilities
20. Disclaimer
21. About DelveInsight
About DelveInsight
DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.
It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment