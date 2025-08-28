Omni Existence Unites Knowledge, AI Prompt Packs & Automation Flows
Partner Bruno Periclis:“Through Omni the future is no longer ahead of you, it is in your hands.”Omni Existence consolidates ChatGPT Prompt Packs and DocBor into its main platform, now offering Knowledge, AI Prompt Packs, and ready-to-use Automation Flows in one digital hub.
Malmö, Sweden - Aug 28, 2025 - Omni Existence today announced the consolidation of its standalone projects ChatGPT Prompt Packs and DoceBor into the main Omni Existence platform, while also launching its brand-new library of Automation Flows.
With this move, Omni Existence becomes the central hub for entrepreneurs, creators, and businesses looking to scale with practical resources and ready-to-use automation. Visitors to ChatGPTPromptPacks and DoceBor will now be automatically redirected to their new homes at omniexistenc :
Knowledge Guides: Actionable workbooks, frameworks, and guides: omniexistence/product-category/knowledge
AI Prompt Packs: Curated collections of proven AI commands: omniexistence/product-category/prompt-packs
Automation Flows: Deploy-ready workflows that connect apps, streamline tasks, and scale work: omniexistence/product-category/automation-flows/
“This is the next step in making Omni Existence a practical resource hub online. Knowledge, prompts, and automations are the three pillars of digital leverage and now they all live in one place,” said Cesar de Godoy, Founder of Omni Existence.
The new Automation Flows library includes categories spanning platform integrations, technical infrastructure, data & analytics, creative content automation, business productivity, and AI agents giving businesses instant access to scalable systems without needing to build from scratch.
About Omni Existence
Omni Existence is a digital ecosystem built to empower entrepreneurs and businesses through knowledge, AI prompt packs, and automation flows. With a focus on clarity, efficiency, and action, Omni delivers the tools to transform ideas into results.
