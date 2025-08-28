Silicon Carbide Market Set To Total USD 10.29 Billion In 2025 Amid Expanding Industrial Applications
Event
Description and Impact
Wolfspeed's U.S. factory nearing start-up
|
5G/6G Infrastructure Rollout and Data Center Expansion
|
Industry collaboration strengthens
Competitor Insights
Key companies in the silicon carbide market report:
- Carborundum Universal Ltd.
- AGSCO Corporation
- Entegris Inc.
- ESK-SIC GmbH
- ESD-SIC b.v.
- Gaddis Engineered Materials
- Norstel AB
- Grindwell Norton Ltd.
- Snam Abrasives Pvt. Ltd.
- Saint-Gobain Ceramics Materials GmbH
Key Developments
In January 2025, SNAM Abrasives introduced the new SNAM High Purity Silicon Carbide with up to 4N (99.99%). The new product is intended to meet the changing demands of modern industries.
In June 2024, Carborundum Universal announced plans to establish two new facilities in India. These facilities will be used to make high-purity silicon carbide as well as thin wheels.
Market Segmentation
Product Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)
Black SiC
Green SiC
Others
Steel & Energy
Automotive
Aerospace & Aviation
Military & Defense
Electronics & semiconductors
Medical & healthcare
Others
North America
U.S.
Canada
Brazil
Argentina
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Germany
U.K.
Spain
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
GCC Countries
Israel
Rest of Middle East
South Africa
North Africa
Central Africa
