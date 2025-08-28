JOY MARIE SMALLWOOD SELECTED AS TOP CREATIVE DIRECTOR BY IAOTP

Joy Marie Smallwood will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Joy Marie Smallwood, Creative Director at DRC Ventures, was recently selected as Top Creative Director of 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements./award-galaWith more than two decades of experience in the industry, Joy Marie Smallwood has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, Joy is a creative director and commercial photographer specializing in the wellness industry. With a strong background in both creative direction and photography, she brings a unique vision to her work, helping brands within the wellness sector convey their message through compelling visuals and innovative design.Joy is a creative director at DRC Ventures, a company dedicated to creating sustainable, science-backed solutions in health and wellness. DRC Ventures prioritizes innovation, transparency, and environmental stewardship with the goal of positively impacting individuals and the planet. They foster collaboration between businesses and communities through philanthropic foundations, beauty and fashion brands, and platforms that amplify inspiring voices.Additionally, Joy is a long-term partner at Joy Marie, Inc., a commercial and lifestyle photography business she has co-owned since 2000. Her role at the company has allowed her to contribute to its growth and success over the years. Prior to this, she was also a partner at Joah Love, where she played an integral part in the company from January 2007 to January 2013. Her diverse experiences in photography and fashion industries have further solidified her reputation as a versatile and accomplished professional.Before embarking on her career path, Joy earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts (B.F.A.) degree from UCLA. While at the university, she honed her artistic skills and developed a deep understanding of the creative process. Her education at UCLA provided a strong foundation for her future endeavors.Throughout her illustrious career, Joy has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized for her accomplishments. This year, she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for her selection as Top Creative Director of the Year 2025.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Joy Marie Smallwood for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Ms. Smallwood is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Joy attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit:

