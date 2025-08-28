Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Muslim Civil Society And Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Discuss Various Issues


2025-08-28 02:31:13
(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Muslim civil society and Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath discussed various issues, including delays to issue visas for tourists visiting Sri Lanka for religious events.

This was the third such discussion held between Muslim civil society representatives and the current Government.

A number of Government MPs also attended the discussion focused on finding solutions to the issues faced by the Muslim community in Sri Lanka.

Minister Vijitha Herath assured the Muslim civil society that he will have talks with the Ministry of Defence regarding the delays to issue visas for tourists visiting Sri Lanka for religious events.

Preparations for the National Milad un Nabi 2025 celebrations to be held in Hambantota with the participation of President Anura Kumara Disanayake, was also discussed at the meeting.

