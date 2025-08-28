Muslim Civil Society And Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Discuss Various Issues
This was the third such discussion held between Muslim civil society representatives and the current Government.
A number of Government MPs also attended the discussion focused on finding solutions to the issues faced by the Muslim community in Sri Lanka.
Minister Vijitha Herath assured the Muslim civil society that he will have talks with the Ministry of Defence regarding the delays to issue visas for tourists visiting Sri Lanka for religious events.
Preparations for the National Milad un Nabi 2025 celebrations to be held in Hambantota with the participation of President Anura Kumara Disanayake, was also discussed at the meeting.
The post Muslim civil society and Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister discuss various issues appeared first on Colombo Gazette .
