Switzerland Outsources Quality Control For Military Projects
-
Deutsch
de
Armee-Projekte sollen von externen Beratern überwacht werden
Original
Read more: Armee-Projekte sollen von externen Beratern überwacht werde
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The Federal Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport (DDPS) has not set a cost ceiling so as not to influence the tendering process.
On the Simap platform for public tenders and procurements, the DDPS advertised 2,400 working hours per year as workload for external consulting.
The corresponding framework contracts are scheduled to run for 12 years – from the beginning of 2026 to the end of 2037.More More Foreign Affairs Switzerland must pay more than originally planned for US F-35 fighter jets
This content was published on Aug 13, 2025 Switzerland has been unable to push through a fixed-price deal (CHF6 billion) with the United States for 36 new F-35 fighter jets.Read more: Switzerland must pay more than originally planned for US F-35 fighter jet
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment