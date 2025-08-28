Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Switzerland Outsources Quality Control For Military Projects

2025-08-28 02:28:22
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) All 17 top projects of the Swiss armed forces are to be monitored by external consultants from the start of 2026, including the procurement of F-35 fighter jets. This content was published on August 28, 2025 - 17:11 3 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Deutsch de Armee-Projekte sollen von externen Beratern überwacht werden Original Read more: Armee-Projekte sollen von externen Beratern überwacht werde

The Federal Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport (DDPS) has not set a cost ceiling so as not to influence the tendering process.

On the Simap platform for public tenders and procurements, the DDPS advertised 2,400 working hours per year as workload for external consulting.

The corresponding framework contracts are scheduled to run for 12 years – from the beginning of 2026 to the end of 2037.

