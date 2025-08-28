Switzerland Outsources Quality Control For Military Projects

Deutsch de Armee-Projekte sollen von externen Beratern überwacht werden Original Read more: Armee-Projekte sollen von externen Beratern überwacht werde

The Federal Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport (DDPS) has not set a cost ceiling so as not to influence the tendering process.

On the Simap platform for public tenders and procurements, the DDPS advertised 2,400 working hours per year as workload for external consulting.

The corresponding framework contracts are scheduled to run for 12 years – from the beginning of 2026 to the end of 2037.

