AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Press Release H1 2025 Financial Results

Positioned for sustained growth in the second half of the year Resilient strategic progress, with Document Lifecycle Management and Digital Technologies maintaining strong momentum, despite market normalization in payment cards category in Türkiye

Group Revenues of €163.6m (16% reduction vs. H1 2024), primarily reflecting continued normalization in the Turkish payment card market, a temporary moderation vs. last year's significant contribution of metal card sales to Fintech in Europe as well as the administrative-related delays in certain contracted, large-scale, public sector digitalization projects in Greece (revenue recognition expected in the coming quarters supporting as well growth in 2026). Document Lifecycle Management (WEST, MEA and our distribution services in CEE), and payment cards in our core CEE markets delivered solid revenue growth, reaffirming our successful geographical and market share expansion strategy to date.

Adjusted EBITDA of €19.3m ( 11.8% margin ), impacted by the revenue shortfall, despite cost optimization efforts and a more favourable revenue mix towards service-related revenues.

Net Profit of €2.5m (vs. €11.2m in H1 2024), reflecting the operating profitability reduction as well as higher FX losses (€0.7m impact from USD), despite lower net financial expenses (-8% vs. H1 2024).

Solid operating cash flow generation of €10.4m (+26% vs. H1 2024), backed by our disciplined focus to optimize cash flow management as well as a reduced pace of working capital build-up.

Group Leverage maintained at healthy levels ( 2.1x ). Group Net Debt of €96.1m almost unchanged vs. end-2024.

Dividend payment of €0.11 per share (approx. 2% yield), resolved by the AGM on June 24th, reaffirms our target to maintaining a progressive dividend payout of 20-25% of net profit between 2025-2027 as well as our commitment to deliver shareholder returns. FY2025 adj. EBITDA revised guidance to mid-single digit decline vs. 2024, reflecting aforesaid revenue headwinds in H1 2025. Nonetheless, we expect strong growth momentum in H2 2025 as we are set to deliver substantial sequential growth and a meaningful improvement vs. H2 2024 , on the back of a robust contracted pipeline, the benefits from efficiency initiatives and disciplined cost management, the strategic progress made in enhancing our revenue mix, particularly through higher contribution from Citizen Identity and Document Lifecycle Management solutions, together with an already evident stabilization of the Turkish payment card market. These initiatives position us to deliver enhanced EBITDA margins and sustained earnings growth going forward. August 28, 2025 – AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG (ACAG), the international applied technology group headquartered in Vienna, announces its H1 2025 financial results. Manolis Kontos, Chairman of the Management Board and Group CEO, commented: “Ιn the first half of 2025, we faced challenging conditions due to market normalization in Türkiye, following several years of exceptional growth, a temporary moderation in metal card sales to Fintechs and delays in contracted, large-scale, public sector digitalization projects in Greece. Despite this, we continued to pursue our strategic initiatives and made progress in delivering cutting-edge products and comprehensive solutions, such as Card-as-a-Service and the Agentic AI solutions Digital Taskforce for Anti-Money Laundering (AML) as well as applications that use AI technology for data extraction as part of Public and Private sector Document Digitalization contracts. Our Document Lifecycle Management, Digital Technologies and payment card business in our core markets all maintained solid momentum, reaffirming the resilience of our strategy and business model. We also continued expanding our footprint, enhancing our solutions portfolio, and accelerating the development of AI-driven solutions. The key agreements signed in the first half - including collaborations with leading financial institutions and the launch of new digital initiatives - set a strong foundation for performance acceleration in the second half of 2025. We are also actively exploring value-accretive acquisitions to further expand our solution stack across geographies and verticals. Looking ahead and in view of the realized H1 2025 revenue shortfall, we revise our guidance for FY2025 adj. EBITDA to mid-single digit decline vs. 2024. Still, we remain confident in delivering substantial sequential growth and a meaningful improvement, supported by a robust contracted revenue pipeline, increasing contributions from high-margin Citizen Identity and Digital Technology solutions, a stabilizing Turkish market, and improved operational efficiency. With our strong portfolio, expanding geographic presence, and unwavering commitment to innovation and value creation, we reinforce our vision of being the partner of choice for our clients. We remain focused on transforming AUSTRIACARD into a comprehensive applied technology provider, confident that our efforts will lead to sustainable growth and long-term value for our shareholders”. GROUP PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS [1] Group P&L | Highlights

in € million H1 2025 H1 2024 % chg Revenues 163.6 195.4 -16% adjusted EBITDA 19.3 29.0 -34% adjusted EBITDA margin 11.8% 14.8% -3.1% Profit/(Loss) before tax 3.8 14.9 -74% Profit/(Loss) 2.5 11.2 -78% Group Financial Position | Highlights

in € million 30/06/2025 31/12/2024 Cash & cash equivalents 16.7 21.7 Total Assets 315.9 331.6 Total Equity 121.6 124.8 Net Debt 96.1 95.6 Total Liabilities 194.4 206.8 Group Revenues Group Revenues at €163.6m, declined 16% vs. H1 2024, on account of:

the continued normalization of the Turkish payment card market (€23.4m total impact to Group Revenues), primarily driven by cyclicality and a challenging macro backdrop, following several years of exceptional growth (5-year CAGR of 52%)

a temporary moderation vs. last year's significant contribution of metal card sales to large scale Fintech in Europe (€14.1m total impact to Group Revenues) administrative-related delays in certain contracted, large-scale public sector digitalization projects in Greece, the revenue of which is however expected to be recognised in the following quarters supporting as well growth in 2026. Nevertheless, the following categories within our Group have delivered solid revenue growth, hence reaffirming our successful strategy to date:

Document Lifecycle Management, particularly our document output and distribution services

Payment cards in the Group's core CEE markets Digital Technologies in both WEST and MEA segments (albeit from a rather low base, yet the outlook is promising as we are already leveraging on our investments in technologically advanced solutions e.g. Card-as-a-Service and our proprietary agentic AI platform GaiaBTM). After excluding the adverse negative effect of both the Turkish payment card market and the metal cards sales to Fintech in Europe, Group Revenues increased by 3% vs. H1 2024 (or by €4m). Revenues by Segment

in € million H1 2025 H1 2024 €m chg % chg Western Europe, Nordics, Americas (WEST) 54.7 64.9 (10.2) -16% Central Eastern Europe & DACH (CEE) 104.0 121.6 (17.6) -14% Türkiye / Middle East and Africa (MEA) 16.3 40.8 (24.5) -60% Eliminations & Corporate (11.3) (31.9) 20.6 -64% Total 163.6 195.4 (31.8) -16% Western Europe, Nordics, Americas (WEST) Revenues in the segment registered a 16% decline vs. H1 2024 to €54.7m, largely due to the aforesaid temporary moderation vs. last year's significant contribution of metal card sales to Fintech in Europe (€14.1m total impact to Group Revenues). Note that during the course of 2024 certain of our Fintech clients in Europe had launched metal cards campaigns, resulting in sizeable metal cards orders, which have not been repeated this year. Nevertheless, revenues related to our distribution services have continued their upward trajectory, generating solid growth of 19% vs. H1 2024. Overall, we continue to make meaningful progress in advancing our strategic priorities in the WEST segment, aimed at developing cutting-edge products and comprehensive solutions (e.g. Card-as-a-Service) for both the fast growing segment of the Challenger Banks/Fintech and the Tier 2 Banks in the UK, together with our strategic market entry in the French Fintech market. Central Eastern Europe & DACH (CEE) Revenues in the segment registered a 14% decline vs. H1 2024 to €104.0m, largely due to the reduction in the intra-segment revenues between CEE and MEA segments (€19m revenue reduction for the segment, driven by 69% drop in card deliveries vs. H1 2024), on account of the aforesaid headwinds in the Turkish payment card market. Moreover, administrative-related delays in certain contracted, large-scale, public sector digitalization projects in Greece resulted in the deferral of the relevant revenue recognition in the coming quarters, supporting as well growth in 2026. This has more than offset solid revenue growth delivered by the following categories in the segment:

distribution services (+2% vs. H1 2024), particularly in Romania (+59% vs. H1 2024) cards in core CEE markets (+4% vs. H1 2024) Overall, we remain firmly committed to our key strategic pillars that guide our future growth in the segment:

strengthen client relationships through platform integration & document lifecycle services roll-out technologically advanced solutions (Digital Technologies) to our long-term clients in our core markets Türkiye, Middle East and Africa (MEA) Revenues in the segment registered a 60% decline vs. H1 2024 to €16.3m, adversely impacted by the continued normalization of the Turkish payment card market (€23.4m total impact for the segment), on account of the persistent macroeconomic volatility and uncertainty, together with cyclicality and normalized customer stock levels, following high levels of paid stock after several years of substantial growth. Notwithstanding these headwinds, our solid market share in Türkiye remained unchanged. Moreover, our revenues in the segment related to the Document Lifecycle Management solutions have doubled vs. H1 2024, with document output and postal services the key drivers. All in all and in the context of our strategic decision to transition from a product supplier to an end-to-end solutions provider, we are pursuing targeted initiatives and opportunities in the Document Lifecycle Management and holistic Citizen ID services that are already building a recurring revenue base, which is expected to further diversify our earnings profile in the coming quarters, mitigating any likely volatility in the Turkish card payment market. Revenues by Solution

in € million H1 2025 H1 2024 €m chg % chg Identity & Payment Solutions 87.9 122.1 (34.1) -28% Document Lifecycle Management 60.6 57.6 2.9 +5% Digital Technologies 15.1 15.7 (0.6) -4% Total 163.6 195.4 (31.8) -16% Identity & Payment Solutions Revenues have been adversely impacted by the continued normalization of the Turkish payment card market as well as the temporary moderation vs. last year's significant contribution of metal card sales to Fintech in Europe (refer to the analysis before). Both have more than offset the solid revenue growth delivered by cards in our core CEE markets (+4% vs. H1 2024). After excluding the adverse negative effect of both the Turkish payment card market and the metal card sales to Fintech in Europe, Identity & Payment Solutions revenues registered a 3% increase vs. H1 2024. Document Lifecycle Management Revenues registered a solid 5% increase vs. H1 2024, largely driven by the following categories:

distribution services (Romania, Poland, USA and the UK) (€2.5m contribution or +7% vs. H1 2024) document output (+2% vs. H1 2024). CEE is the key driver (+2% vs. H1 2024). Digital Technologies Revenues reported a modest decline of 4% vs. H1 2024, due to the base effect in 2024 from a number of private sector digital solutions implementations in Romania as well as the administrative-related delays in certain contracted, large-scale public sector digitalization projects in Greece. Regarding the latter, said delays resulted in the deferral of the relevant revenue recognition in the coming quarters, supporting as well growth in 2026. Nevertheless, revenues from Digital Technologies in both WEST and MEA have doubled vs. H1 2024 (albeit from a very low base), on the back of (a) significant progress in rolling out Card-as-a-Service (CaaS) for Challenger Banks/Fintech in WEST and (b) document digitization projects in MEA. We consider Digital Technologies a key growth contributor in the future, on account of our continued investments in R&D, aimed at scaling our digital services, rolling-out our technologically advanced solutions (e.g. Card-as-a-Service) and the implementation of large-scale government digitalization projects. Group Gross Profit

in € million H1 2025 H1 2024 €m chg % chg Gross profit I 76.9 88.2 (11.4) -13% Gross profit I margin 47.0% 45.2% 1.8% Gross profit II 36.8 49.1 (12.3) -25% Gross profit II margin 22.5% 25.1% -2.7% Gross profit I: the reported 13% decline vs. H1 2024 is largely attributed to the aforesaid revenue shortfall. Nevertheless, Group Gross profit I margin widened by almost 2 percentage points to 47% , on the back of a more favorable revenue mix towards service-related revenues, which are not burdened by the associated material costs. Worth highlighting that all 3 geographies have reported expanded Gross Profit I margin (MEA by 11 percentage points, CEE by 1.7 percentage points and WEST by 1.4 percentage points). Please refer to pages 11-13 for a detailed analysis of the Group segments. Gross profit II: the reported 25% reduction vs. H1 2024 is attributed to:

the Gross Profit I reduction, and higher production costs (largely due to depreciation & amortization expenses). Group Gross profit II margin tightened by almost 3 percentage points to 22.5% . Group Operating Expenses (OPEX)

in € million H1 2025 H1 2024 €m chg % chg Production costs (40.1) (39.1) (1.0) 2% Selling and distribution expenses (11.1) (11.9) 0.8 -6% Administrative expenses (13.1) (14.3) 1.2 -8% R&D expenses (4.6) (3.5) (1.0) 29% + Depreciation, amortization & impairment 9.6 8.2 1.4 17% Total (59.3) (60.6) 1.3 -2% as % of Revenues 36.2% 31.0% +5.2% Group OPEX (excluding depreciation, amortization & impairment) declined by 2% vs. H1 2024, as our disciplined focus on operational efficiency improvements delivered an 8% reduction vs. H1 2024 to Group SG&A (includes both Selling and distribution, and Administrative) expenses. Notably, our SG&A cost rationalisation efforts are clearly visible in both WEST (-7% vs. H1 2024) and CEE (-8% H1 2024) segments. Moreover, the increase in R&D expenses reflects our continued investment in R&D capabilities to support future business growth (especially in Digital Technologies). Group Operating Profitability

in € million H1 2025 H1 2024 €m chg % chg adjusted EBITDA 19.3 29.0 (9.7) -34% adjusted EBITDA margin 11.8% 14.8% -3.1% adjusted EBIT 9.7 20.8 (11.1) -53% adjusted EBIT margin 5.9% 10.6% -4.7% Group adjusted EBITDA: the reported 34% reduction vs. H1 2024 is largely associated to the aforesaid revenue shortfall, which more than offset our cost optimization initiatives on both cost of sales and SG&A. That said, Group adjusted EBITDA margin contracted by some 3 percentage points to 11.8%. Group adjusted EBIT: following the adjusted EBITDA reduction, higher depreciation & amortization expenses, associated to our prior-year CAPEX and M&A activity, further burdened Group adjusted EBIT (-53% vs. H1 2024), resulting in an almost 5 percentage points tightening to the relevant margin at 5.9%. Please refer to pages 11-13 and 20-21 in the Appendix for a detailed analysis of the Group segments per Geography. Special items

in € million incl. in H1 2025 H1 2024 €m chg % chg Management participation programs EBITDA (1.6) (2.1) 0.5 -24% FX gains/(losses) Profit before tax (0.7) (0.0) (0.7) n/m IAS 29 Hyperinflation Profit before tax (0.3) (0.3) 0.0 -6% Total (2.6) (2.4) (0.2) 8% Special items: lower costs related to the management participation programs (attributed to the lower number of eligible participants) were more than offset by higher FX losses (particularly related to the USD intragroup receivables). Group Net Results

in € million H1 2025 H1 2024 €m chg % chg Profit/(Loss) before tax 3.8 14.9 (11.0) -74% Profit/(Loss) attributable to

Owners of the Company 1.4 10.6 (9.3) -87% Profit/(Loss) 2.5 11.2 (8.7) -78% EPS (basic) (€) 0.04 0.29 -86% Group Profit: lower net financial expenses (-8% vs. H1 2024), driven by a reduction to the average outstanding debt position (refer to cash flows from financing activities and the net debt commentary on page 10), only marginally compensated for the aforesaid reduction to Group EBITDA/EBIT, which adversely impacted Group bottom-line results. Group P&L (Management Reporting [2] )

in € million H1 2025 H1 2024 €m chg % chg Revenues 163.6 195.4 (31.8) -16% Costs of material & mailing (86.8) (107.1) 20.4 -19% Gross profit I 76.9 88.2 (11.4) -13% Gross profit I margin 47.0% 45.2% 1.8% Production costs (40.1) (39.1) (1.0) 2% Gross profit II 36.8 49.1 (12.3) -25% Gross profit II margin 22.5% 25.1% -2.7% Other income 2.5 2.0 0.5 25% Selling and distribution expenses (11.1) (11.9) 0.8 -6% Administrative expenses (13.1) (14.3) 1.2 -8% R&D expenses (4.6) (3.5) (1.0) 29% Other expenses (0.8) (0.6) (0.2) 34% + Depreciation, amortization & impairment 9.6 8.2 1.4 17% adjusted EBITDA 19.3 29.0 (9.7) -34% adjusted EBITDA margin 11.8% 14.8% -3.1% - Depreciation, amortization & impairment (9.6) (8.2) (1.4) 17% adjusted EBIT 9.7 20.8 (11.1) -53% Financial income 0.2 0.2 (0.0) -12% Financial expenses (3.6) (3.9) 0.4 -9% Result from associated companies 0.1 0.1 (0.1) -46% Net finance costs (3.3) (3.5) 0.3 -8% adjusted Profit/(Loss) before tax 6.4 17.2 (10.8) -63% Special items (2.6) (2.4) (0.2) 8% Profit/(Loss) before tax 3.8 14.9 (11.0) -74% Income tax expense (1.4) (3.7) 2.3 -63% Profit/(Loss) 2.5 11.2 (8.7) -78% GROUP FINANCIAL POSITION Statement of financial position

in € million 30/06/2025 31/12/2024 €m chg % chg Non-current assets 159.8 165.2 (5.4) -3% Current assets 156.1 166.4 (10.3) -6% Total assets 315.9 331.6 (15.7) -5% Total Equity 121.6 124.8 (3.3) -3% Non-current liabilities 112.1 117.3 (5.2) -4% Current Liabilities 82.2 89.5 (7.2) -8% Total Equity and Liabilities 315.9 331.6 (15.7) -5% Total Equity as of 30/06/2025 reached €121.6m , a €3m decline vs. 31/12/2024, since net profit generation in the period was more than offset by:

dividend payments to shareholders (€4m or €0.11 per share), as resolved by the AGM on June 24, 2025 negative effect in the FX translation reserve (impact from USD). Net Working Capital

in € million 30/06/2025 31/12/2024 €m chg % chg Inventories 68.4 72.8 (4.4) -6% Contract assets 20.8 15.0 5.9 39% Current income tax assets 1.6 0.5 1.1 201% Trade receivables 37.4 45.3 (7.9) -18% Other receivables 11.2 11.1 0.1 1% 139.4 144.6 (5.3) -4% Current income tax liabilities (3.6) (3.6) (0.0) 1% Trade payables (30.4) (43.8) 13.4 -31% Other payables (20.1) (17.0) (3.2) 19% Contract liabilities (10.5) (7.2) (3.3) 46% Deferred income (1.4) (1.8) 0.3 -18% (66.1) (73.4) 7.2 -10% Net Working Capital 73.2 71.3 2.0 3% % of Revenues (12 months rolling) 20.3% 18.2% Net Working Capital: the €2m increase (+3%) vs. 31/12/2024 is largely attributed to the reduction in Trade Payables (€13m), due to vendor payments for card chips. This more than offset our efforts to improve cash collections from clients as well as to enhance inventory management, together with a reduced pace of working capital build up. Statement of cash flows

in € million H1 2025 H1 2024 €m chg % chg Cash flows from operating activities 10.4 8.3 2.1 26% Cash flows from investing activities (5.5) (10.3) 4.8 -47% Cash flows from financing activities (9.2) (0.9) (8.3) n/m Net increase/(decrease) in cash

and cash equivalents (4.3) (2.9) (1.4) 47% Capital expenditure (CAPEX)

incl. Right-of-use assets, excl. M&A (7.9) (11.8) 3.9 -33% Cash flows from operating activities resulted in €10.4m inflow (+26% vs. H1 2024), on account of the reduced pace of working capital build-up. Cash flows from investing activities resulted in €5.5m net outflow , reflecting:

regular investments in plant and equipment

investments in additional machinery for delivering large-scale security printing projects in MEA inhouse software development, aimed at enhancing our Digital Technologies solutions. Cash flows from financing activities resulted in €9.2m outflow , reflecting:

scheduled net repayments of loans and borrowings (revolving loan facilities) (€2.8m)

payments of finance leases (€2.1m)

interest expenses (€3.6m) share buy-back programme (€0.5m) Net Debt

in € million 30/06/2025 31/12/2024 €m chg % chg Cash and cash equivalents (16.7) (21.7) 5.0 -23% Loans and borrowings 112.8 117.4 (4.5) -4% Net Debt 96.1 95.6 0.5 1% Group Net Debt of €96.1m remained almost unchanged vs. 31/12/2024, through a combination of:

declining gross loans and borrowings balance (€4.5m), due to scheduled repayments, and net cash utilization (€5m) for (a) CAPEX and (b) scheduled debt repayments and finance lease payments. Group Leverage (Net Debt / adjusted EBITDA on a 12-month rolling basis) maintained at healthy levels ( 2.1x ). Financial Position | Key Metrics 30/06/2025 31/12/2024 Net Equity / Total Assets 38.5% 37.6% Net Debt / adjusted EBITDA (12 months rolling) (x) 2.1 1.7 Non-Financial Performance Indicators H1 2025 H1 2024 chg % chg Number of sold cards (in million) 55.7 80.1 (24.4) -30% Average number of employees (FTE) 2,115 2,384 (269) -11% Group Headcount (end-of-period) 2,379 2,657 (278) -10% SEGMENTS REPORTING Western Europe, Nordics, Americas (WEST) in € million H1 2025 H1 2024 €m chg % chg Revenues 54.7 64.9 (10.2) -16% Costs of material & mailing (29.5) (35.9) 6.4 -18% Gross profit I 25.2 28.9 (3.8) -13% Gross profit I margin 46.0% 44.6% 1.4% Production costs (12.0) (11.3) (0.6) 6% Gross profit II 13.2 17.6 (4.4) -25% Gross profit II margin 24.1% 27.1% -3.0% Other income 0.0 0.1 (0.0) -51% Selling and distribution expenses (4.1) (4.4) 0.3 -7% Administrative expenses (4.0) (4.3) 0.3 -7% R&D expenses (0.3) (0.5) 0.2 -39% Other expenses (0.1) (0.0) (0.0) 88% + Depreciation, amortization & impairment 3.4 3.0 0.3 11% adjusted EBITDA 8.2 11.5 (3.3) -29% adjusted EBITDA margin 15.0% 17.7% -2.7% - Depreciation, amortization & impairment (3.4) (3.0) (0.3) 11% adjusted EBIT 4.8 8.5 (3.6) -43% Operating expenses (OPEX)

excl. Depreciation, amortization & impairment

in € million H1 2025 H1 2024 €m chg % chg Production costs (12.0) (11.3) (0.6) 6% Selling and distribution expenses (4.1) (4.4) 0.3 -7% Administrative expenses (4.0) (4.3) 0.3 -7% R&D expenses (0.3) (0.5) 0.2 -39% + Depreciation, amortization & impairment 3.4 3.0 0.3 11% Total (16.9) (17.5) 0.5 -3% as % of Revenues 31.0% 26.9% 4.0% Central Eastern Europe & DACH (CEE) in € million H1 2025 H1 2024 €m chg % chg Revenues 104.0 121.6 (17.6) -14% Costs of material & mailing (56.2) (67.8) 11.6 -17% Gross profit I 47.7 53.8 (6.0) -11% Gross profit I margin 45.9% 44.2% 1.7% Production costs (25.1) (25.2) 0.1 0% Gross profit II 22.6 28.6 (6.0) -21% Gross profit II margin 21.7% 23.5% -1.8% Other income 2.4 1.9 0.5 25% Selling and distribution expenses (6.3) (6.6) 0.3 -5% Administrative expenses (8.3) (9.2) 1.0 -11% R&D expenses (3.9) (2.9) (0.9) 32% Other expenses (0.7) (0.5) (0.2) 42% + Depreciation, amortization & impairment 5.8 5.0 0.8 17% adjusted EBITDA 11.6 16.2 (4.6) -28% adjusted EBITDA margin 11.2% 13.3% -2.1% - Depreciation, amortization & impairment (5.8) (5.0) (0.8) 17% adjusted EBIT 5.8 11.2 (5.4) -48% Operating expenses (OPEX)

excl. Depreciation, amortization & impairment

in € million H1 2025 H1 2024 €m chg % chg Production costs (25.1) (25.2) 0.1 0% Selling and distribution expenses (6.3) (6.6) 0.3 -5% Administrative expenses (8.3) (9.2) 1.0 -11% R&D expenses (3.9) (2.9) (0.9) 32% + Depreciation, amortization & impairment 5.8 5.0 0.8 17% Total (37.8) (39.0) 1.2 -3% as % of Revenues 36.3% 32.1% 4.3% Türkiye / Middle East and Africa (MEA) in € million H1 2025 H1 2024 €m chg % chg Revenues 16.3 40.8 (24.5) -60% Costs of material & mailing (11.7) (33.7) 22.0 -65% Gross profit I 4.7 7.2 (2.5) -35% Gross profit I margin 28.5% 17.6% 11.0% Production costs (3.0) (2.6) (0.4) 14% Gross profit II 1.7 4.5 (2.9) -64% Gross profit II margin 10.1% 11.1% -1.0% Other income 0.0 0.0 (0.0) -100% Selling and distribution expenses (0.7) (0.8) 0.1 -14% Administrative expenses (0.5) (0.5) (0.1) 12% R&D expenses (0.3) 0.0 (0.3) n/m Other expenses (0.0) (0.0) 0.0 -69% + Depreciation, amortization & impairment 0.4 0.2 0.2 87% adjusted EBITDA 0.5 3.5 (3.0) -86% adjusted EBITDA margin 3.1% 8.5% -5.5% - Depreciation, amortization & impairment (0.4) (0.2) (0.2) 87% adjusted EBIT 0.1 3.3 (3.2) -96% Operating expenses (OPEX)

excl. Depreciation, amortization & impairment

in € million H1 2025 H1 2024 €m chg % chg Production costs (3.0) (2.6) (0.4) 14% Selling and distribution expenses (0.7) (0.8) 0.1 -14% Administrative expenses (0.5) (0.5) (0.1) 12% R&D expenses (0.3) 0.0 (0.3) n/m + Depreciation, amortization & impairment 0.4 0.2 0.2 87% Total (4.1) (3.7) (0.5) 13% as % of Revenues 25.4% 9.0% 16.4% The full Interim Financial Report of AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG for the period from January 1 to June 30, 2025, excerpts of which were used in this H1 2025 Results Press Release, is available on the Company's website: Conference call Financial Results AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG Management will host a conference call and live webcast to present the Η1 2025 Financial Results. Date Thursday, 28 th August 2025 Time 18:00 (GR)

17:00 (CEST)

16:00 (UK)

11:00 (NY) Duration The conference call is expected to last approximately 60 minutes, followed by Q&A Live Conference Call Greece +30 213 009 6000 or +30 210 946 0800 Austria +43 720 816 079 Germany +49 (0) 800 588 9310 UK +44 (0) 800 368 1063 USA +1 516 447 5632 International +44 (0) 203 059 5872

Live Webcast Real-time webcast (audio only) on the Internet:

ABOUT AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG leverages over 130 years of experience in information management, printing, and communications to deliver secure and transparent experiences for its customers. They offer a comprehensive suite of products and services, including payment solutions, identification solutions, smart cards, card personalization, digitization solutions, and secure data management. ACAG employs a global workforce of 2,400 people and is publicly traded on both the Athens and Vienna Stock Exchanges under the symbol ACAG. Contact person: Mr. Dimitris Haralabopoulos, Group IR Director E-Mail: ... Tel (AT): +43 1 61065 357 Tel (GR): +30 210 669 78 60 Website: Symbol: ACAG ISIN: AT0000A325L0 Stock Exchanges: Vienna Prime Market (VSE), Athens Main Market (ATHEX) APPENDIX A. PRIMARY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Consolidated statement of financial position

in € thousand 30 June 2025 31 December 2024 Assets Property, plant and equipment and right of use assets 97,475 100,545 Intangible assets and goodwill 57,092 59,555 Other receivables 1,207 1,259 Investments in subsidiaries 423 395 Deferred tax assets 3,638 3,474 Non-current assets 159,836 165,227 Inventories 68,420 72,795 Contract assets 20,825 14,952 Current income tax assets 1,577 523 Trade receivables 37,353 45,297 Other receivables 11,187 11,061 Cash and cash equivalents 16,726 21,737 Current assets 156,086 166,366 Total assets 315,922 331,593 Equity Share capital 36,354 36,354 Share premium 32,749 32,749 Own shares (2,584) (2,064) Other reserves 17,898 19,856 Retained earnings 33,801 37,385 Equity attributable to owners of the Company 118,218 124,281 Non-controlling interests 3,336 524 Total Equity 121,553 124,805 Liabilities Loans and borrowings 96,702 101,261 Employee benefits 3,819 4,005 Other payables 1,785 1,726 Deferred tax liabilities 9,826 10,336 Non-current liabilities 112,132 117,328 Current tax liabilities 3,644 3,615 Loans and borrowings 16,123 16,097 Trade payables 30,407 43,807 Other payables 20,148 16,985 Contract liabilities 10,473 7,188 Deferred income 1,442 1,769 Current Liabilities 82,237 89,460 Total Liabilities 194,369 206,788 Total Equity and Liabilities 315,922 331,593 -p Consolidated income statement

in € thousand H1 2025 H1 2024 Revenues 163,621 195,374 Cost of sales (126,854) (146,278) Gross profit 36,766 49,096 Other income 2,482 1,985 Selling and distribution expenses (11,087) (11,851) Administrative expenses (14,682) (16,372) R&D expenses (4,563) (3,539) Other expenses (834) (620) + Depreciation, amortization & impairment 9,587 8,228 EBITDA 17,671 26,928 - Depreciation, amortization & impairment (9,587) (8,228) EBIT 8,083 18,700 Financial income 224 248 Financial expenses (4,545) (4,224) Result from associated companies 70 129 Net finance costs (4,251) (3,846) Profit/(Loss) before tax 3,833 14,854 Income tax expense (1,357) (3,674) Profit/(Loss) 2,476 11,180 Profit/(Loss) attributable to: Owners of the Company 1,361 10,633 Non-controlling interests 1,114 546 Profit/(Loss) 2,476 11,180

Earnings/(loss) per share basic 0.04 0.29 diluted 0.04 0.27 Consolidated income statement

in € thousand Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Revenues 81,055 103,609 Cost of sales (63,821) (77,238) Gross profit 17,234 26,371 Other income 1,290 1,093 Selling and distribution expenses (5,618) (6,164) Administrative expenses (7,551) (9,049) R&D expenses (2,243) (1,846) Other expenses (654) (321) + Depreciation, amortization & impairment 4,814 4,233 EBITDA 7,272 14,317 - Depreciation, amortization & impairment (4,814) (4,233) EBIT 2,458 10,084 Financial income 82 74 Financial expenses (2,197) (2,038) Result from associated companies 70 129 Net finance costs (2,045) (1,835) Profit/(Loss) before tax 413 8,248 Income tax expense (497) (2,244) Profit/(Loss) (84) 6,005 Profit/(Loss) attributable to: Owners of the Company (628) 5,555 Non-controlling interests 544 450 Profit/(Loss) (84) 6,005

Earnings/(loss) per share basic (0.02) 0.15 diluted (0.02) 0.14 -p Consolidated statement of cash flows

in € thousand H1 2025 H1 2024 Cash flows from operating activities Profit/(Loss) before tax 3,833 14,854 Adjustments for: -Depreciation, amortization & impairment 9,587 8,228 -Net finance costs 4,251 3,846 -Other non-cash transactions 187 1,110 17,858 28,039 Changes in: -Inventories 4,375 (11,457) -Contract assets (5,873) 1,507 -Trade and other receivables 7,818 (3,200) -Contract liabilities 3,285 (6,591) -Trade and other payables (14,079) 2,218 -Taxes paid (2,994) (2,262) Net cash from/(used in) operating activities 10,391 8,255 Cash flows from investment activities Interest received 219 248 Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired 0 (1,297) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 995 0 Dividends received from associated companies 42 0 Payments for acquisition of property, plant and equipment & intangible assets (6,756) (9,242) Net cash from/(used in) investing activities (5,500) (10,291) Cash flows from financing activities Interest paid (3,565) (3,511) Proceeds from loans and borrowings 5,420 10,561 Repayment of borrowings (8,222) (6,103) Payment of lease liabilities (2,143) (1,824) Acquisition of own shares (520) 0 Dividends paid to non-controlling interest 10 0 Acquisition of non-controlling interests (156) 0 Net cash from/(used in) financing activities (9,176) (877) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (4,285) (2,913) Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January 21,737 23,825 Effect of movements in exchange rates on cash held (727) (26) Cash at 30 June 16,726 20,886 B. SEGMENT REPORTING H1 2025

in € thousand WEST CEE MEA Corporate Eliminations Total Revenues 52,930 100,406 16,309 941 (6,965) 163,621 Intersegment revenues 1,754 3,553 5 935 (6,247) 0 Segment revenues 54,684 103,959 16,314 1,876 (13,213) 163,621 Costs of material & mailing (29,526) (56,230) (11,663) 0 10,652 (86,767) Gross profit I 25,158 47,729 4,652 1,876 (2,561) 76,854 Production costs (11,959) (25,131) (2,998) 0 0 (40,088) Gross profit II 13,199 22,598 1,654 1,876 (2,561) 36,766 Other income 38 2,393 0 49 0 2,480 Selling and distribution expenses (4,085) (6,326) (675) 0 0 (11,087) Administrative expenses (3,956) (8,253) (505) (2,941) 2,552 (13,103) R&D expenses (300) (3,884) (350) (29) 0 (4,563) Other expenses (66) (727) (10) (37) 9 (831) + Depreciation, amortization

& impairment 3,364 5,823 385 15 0 9,587 adjusted EBITDA 8,193 11,623 500 (1,066) 0 19,250 - Depreciation, amortization

& impairment (3,364) (5,823) (385) (15) 0 (9,587) adjusted EBIT 4,829 5,800 115 (1,081) 0 9,663 Financial income 219 Financial expenses (3,566) Result from associated companies 70 Net finance costs (3,277) adjusted Profit/(Loss) before tax 6,386 Special items (2,553) Profit/(Loss) before tax 3,832 Income tax expense (1,357) Profit/(Loss) 2,475 H1 2024

in € thousand WEST CEE MEA Corporate Eliminations Total Revenues 63,354 104,693 40,798 476 (13,948) 195,374 Intersegment revenues 1,525 16,887 30 1,000 (19,442) 0 Segment revenues 64,879 121,580 40,828 1,477 (33,389) 195,374 Costs of material & mailing (35,950) (67,808) (33,660) 0 30,272 (107,146) Gross profit I 28,929 53,772 7,168 1,477 (3,118) 88,228 Production costs (11,325) (25,183) (2,629) 0 4 (39,132) Gross profit II 17,605 28,590 4,539 1,477 (3,114) 49,096 Other income 77 1,922 4 (17) 0 1,985 Selling and distribution expenses (4,416) (6,647) (787) 0 0 (11,851) Administrative expenses (4,265) (9,222) (452) (3,477) 3,114 (14,303) R&D expenses (495) (2,942) 0 (101) 0 (3,539) Other expenses (35) (514) (32) (38) 0 (619) + Depreciation, amortization

& impairment 3,025 4,996 206 2 0 8,228 adjusted EBITDA 11,494 16,182 3,477 (2,156) 0 28,998 - Depreciation, amortization

& impairment (3,025) (4,996) (206) (2) 0 (8,228) adjusted EBIT 8,470 11,186 3,271 (2,157) 0 20,770 Financial income 248 Financial expenses (3,927) Result from associated companies 129 Net finance costs (3,549) adjusted Profit/(Loss) before tax 17,221 Special items (2,367) Profit/(Loss) before tax 14,854 Income tax expense (3,674) Profit/(Loss) 11,180 [1]- [2]-

