Govt Close To Finalising Roadmap For Carbon Capture, Utilisation & Storage Mission: NITI Aayog

MENAFN - KNN India)The Union Government is close to finalising the roadmap and financial outlay for India's Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) Mission, NITI Aayog advisor for energy, natural resources and environment Rajnath Ram said on August 26.

Speaking at the Third Energy Summit of the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce in New Delhi, Ram said "We are working on finalising the mission roadmap. Discussions are also on to finalise the total outlay," according to Moneycontrol.

The CCUS initiative aims to capture carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from industrial and power generation sources and either utilise it in products such as chemicals, fuels, and building materials, or store it permanently in underground geological formations.

The technology is seen as a crucial element in India's strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and meet its net-zero targets.

Ram also underlined the importance of energy security, highlighting the need for long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply contracts.

He said India's ambition of raising the share of natural gas to 15 percent of its energy mix by 2030 would require consumption to rise two- to threefold, reaching 180–200 billion cubic metres.

To achieve this, he stressed the need for assured and affordable long-term supply, comprehensive surveys of domestic basins, and expanded adoption of compressed biogas (CBG).

(KNN Bureau)