Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Texmaco Rail Partners With RVNL To Boost India's Railway Modernisation And Exports


2025-08-28 02:13:06
(MENAFN- KNN India) Kolkata, Aug 28 (KNN) Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd has entered into a joint venture (JV) with Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) to strengthen India's railway modernisation efforts and enhance export potential.

The partnership aims to manufacture a wide range of rolling stock, including wagons, locomotives, coaches, trainsets, and metro coaches.

In addition, the JV will undertake engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects, manage depots, and participate in international tenders.

Under the agreement, Texmaco, part of the Adventz Group, will hold a 49% stake, while RVNL, a Navratna public sector enterprise, will retain majority ownership. The transaction is expected to conclude by December 2025, pending regulatory approvals.

The new venture will focus on incorporating automation, artificial intelligence, and green technologies to provide advanced, cost-efficient solutions for India's railway sector.

Saroj Kumar Poddar, chairman of the Adventz Group, said the JV will boost India's capability to deliver world-class rail infrastructure.“It will promote innovation, exports, and digital technologies, making Indian railways globally competitive while advancing the country's self-reliance journey,” he added.

Texmaco Managing Director Sudipta Mukherjee noted that the collaboration will produce next-generation freight, passenger, and metro systems, supporting the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and raising India's profile in the global rail market.

RVNL Chairman and Managing Director Pradeep Gaur highlighted that the partnership aligns with government goals under Make in India and the green mobility push.

Texmaco, headquartered in Kolkata, operates seven manufacturing facilities across West Bengal, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh.

The company supplies freight cars to Indian Railways, private customers, and overseas buyers and has established joint ventures with global firms like Wabtec and Touax.

(KNN Bureau)

MENAFN28082025000155011030ID1109989933

