Texmaco Rail Partners With RVNL To Boost India's Railway Modernisation And Exports
The partnership aims to manufacture a wide range of rolling stock, including wagons, locomotives, coaches, trainsets, and metro coaches.
In addition, the JV will undertake engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects, manage depots, and participate in international tenders.
Under the agreement, Texmaco, part of the Adventz Group, will hold a 49% stake, while RVNL, a Navratna public sector enterprise, will retain majority ownership. The transaction is expected to conclude by December 2025, pending regulatory approvals.
The new venture will focus on incorporating automation, artificial intelligence, and green technologies to provide advanced, cost-efficient solutions for India's railway sector.
Saroj Kumar Poddar, chairman of the Adventz Group, said the JV will boost India's capability to deliver world-class rail infrastructure.“It will promote innovation, exports, and digital technologies, making Indian railways globally competitive while advancing the country's self-reliance journey,” he added.
Texmaco Managing Director Sudipta Mukherjee noted that the collaboration will produce next-generation freight, passenger, and metro systems, supporting the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and raising India's profile in the global rail market.
RVNL Chairman and Managing Director Pradeep Gaur highlighted that the partnership aligns with government goals under Make in India and the green mobility push.
Texmaco, headquartered in Kolkata, operates seven manufacturing facilities across West Bengal, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh.
The company supplies freight cars to Indian Railways, private customers, and overseas buyers and has established joint ventures with global firms like Wabtec and Touax.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment