Rockbreaks Esgold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) Featured In Networknewswire Editorial On Mine Waste Recovery

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) ESGold (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) announced its placement in a NetworkNewsWire editorial titled“Cleaner Recovery Tech Turns Mine Waste into Cash Flow.” The feature highlights ESGold's fully permitted joint venture in Bolívar, Colombia, where the company is using advanced extraction methods to recover gold and silver from decades-old mine tailings. This approach addresses long-standing environmental concerns while creating sustainable economic value by transforming abandoned waste into profitable operations.

To view the full press release, visit

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU | OTCQB: ESAUF | FSE: Z7D) is a fully permitted, pre-production gold and silver mining company at the forefront of scalable clean mining and exploration innovation. With proven expertise in Quebec, the Company is advancing its Montauban Gold-Silver Project toward near-term production while unlocking long-term value through strategic redevelopment, modern discovery tools, and sustainable resource recovery. Montauban, located 80 km west of Quebec City, represents a blueprint for cash-flow-generating legacy site redevelopment across North America.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ESAUF are available in the company's newsroom at

About Rocks & Stocks

Rocks & Stocks (“R&S”) is a specialized communications platform delivering deep insights into the mining industry. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, R&S is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, R&S brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

R&S is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from Rocks & Stocks, text“Rocks” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the Rocks & Stocks website applicable to all content provided by R&S, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

Rocks & Stocks

Austin, Texas

RocksAndStocks

512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

Rocks & Stocks is powered by IBN