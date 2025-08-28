Investornewsbreaks Izotropic Corporation (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF) (FSE: 1R3) Integrates Proprietary AI Algorithm Into Breast CT Imaging System

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Izotropic (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF) (FSE: 1R3) , a medical device company advancing imaging-based products for breast cancer care, announced the integration of its proprietary AI-based machine-learning reconstruction algorithm into its flagship IzoView Breast CT Imaging System. Developed in collaboration with The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, the algorithm is designed to improve image quality while maintaining low radiation doses. Unlike conventional denoising methods such as Model-Based Iterative Reconstruction (MBIR) and Deep Machine-Learning Reconstruction (DMLR), which are limited by speed and workflow practicality, Izotropic's approach addresses image noise at its source, offering a potential breakthrough for clinical efficiency in breast cancer screening.

