Casualty Toll From Israeli Aggression On Gaza Strip Reaches 62,966 Martyrs, 159,266 Wounded
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The casualty toll from the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, has reached 62,966 martyrs and 159,266 wounded.
The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said in a statement on Thursday that hospitals in the Strip received 71 martyrs and 339 wounded during the past 24 hours.
The Ministry added that since the occupation breached the ceasefire agreement on March 18, the recorded toll has reached 11,121 martyrs and 47,225 wounded.
The number of aid-related casualties who arrived at hospitals during the past 24 hours reached 22 martyrs and 203 wounded, bringing the total number of those killed while seeking aid to 2,180, and the injuries to 16,046.
Hospitals in the Strip also recorded four new deaths during the past 24 hours due to famine and malnutrition, raising the total number of victims of the starvation war to 317, including 121 children.
The Palestinian Ministry noted that thousands of other victims remain under the rubble, with ambulance and civil defense crews unable to reach them due to a lack of equipment and the occupation forces' targeting of rescue operations in Gaza aggression martyrs wounded
The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said in a statement on Thursday that hospitals in the Strip received 71 martyrs and 339 wounded during the past 24 hours.
The Ministry added that since the occupation breached the ceasefire agreement on March 18, the recorded toll has reached 11,121 martyrs and 47,225 wounded.
The number of aid-related casualties who arrived at hospitals during the past 24 hours reached 22 martyrs and 203 wounded, bringing the total number of those killed while seeking aid to 2,180, and the injuries to 16,046.
Hospitals in the Strip also recorded four new deaths during the past 24 hours due to famine and malnutrition, raising the total number of victims of the starvation war to 317, including 121 children.
The Palestinian Ministry noted that thousands of other victims remain under the rubble, with ambulance and civil defense crews unable to reach them due to a lack of equipment and the occupation forces' targeting of rescue operations in Gaza aggression martyrs wounded
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment