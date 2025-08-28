Godaddy Capital Speeds Cash To Small Businesses

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on GoDaddy Newsroom

TEMPE, Ariz., August 28, 2025 /3BL/ -- GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) recently introduced GoDaddy Capital 1, a merchant cash advance program that puts up to $1 million in the hands of small- and medium-sized businesses in as little as 24 hours. Available only to GoDaddy Payments users, the new offering lets small businesses pay down the advance through a fixed percentage of each day's sales, giving them one streamlined platform to take payments, manage cash flow and secure working capital.

Small Businesses Struggle to Scale Due to Limited Financial Resources

A recent survey of 2,100 U.S. small businesses from the GoDaddy Small Business Research Lab found the need for access to capital is a common theme:



More than half of small businesses (51%) said they operate with limited cash flow, which they consider their biggest financial barrier to growth.

Around 1 in 5 (21%) identified access to capital as one of their top three challenges when starting their business - a consistent trend over the past five years. Nearly 1 in 3 (31%) listed access to capital/funding as a primary hurdle to scaling their business - reinforcing the sustained need for more flexible financing solutions.

"In today's AI-driven, agentic world-where SMBs expect fast, intuitive, and seamless experiences-the standard banking loan process is surprisingly archaic," said Kasturi Mudulodu, president of Commerce at GoDaddy. "When a business needs a small, quick infusion of capital, banks call it 'too small,' drown owners in paperwork, and demand rigid payment terms. To make financing simple and intuitive for small businesses, we built GoDaddy Capital right into the GoDaddy dashboard. GoDaddy Capital provides quick, variable-size funding and gives businesses the ability to adjust payments on the cash advance based on their success."

How GoDaddy Capital Works

Submit an application-With no paperwork, applying only takes a few clicks and there is no impact to the small business's credit. Businesses can apply from their GoDaddy Commerce Home dashboard.Choose from customized offers – Businesses can review several offers of $500 to $1 million based on their monthly sales, and decide which is best for their business goals.Receive funding quickly-Once approved, business owners will get funded in as little as 24 hours.Enjoy flexible payments in proportion to sales-GoDaddy Capital automatically reserves a fixed percentage of the business's sales, enabling merchants to pay down the cash advance more during the busier months and less when business slows.Get funds, grow, repeat-After an initial cash advance, if the business is eligible, they can apply for more to keep growing.

GoDaddy Capital Helps Small Businesses Grow

Small business owner and GoDaddy customer Michael Wood has tapped GoDaddy Capital on four separate occasions to help grow his business, Jacksonville Chimney Pros . To date he's received over $100,000 in capital.

"GoDaddy Capital was hard to beat," said Wood. "The convenience, quick approval process and next-day funding let me take on more large projects without keeping a large buffer in the bank."

GoDaddy Capital empowers small businesses through:



Built-in flexible payments help business owners easily balance budgets and grow manageably, which is especially important for seasonal businesses.

Quickly getting funded can unlock businesses' ability to buy more inventory or upgrade their equipment, broaden their market reach, drive operational success, or boost their cash flow to support long-term growth. Having access to capital within their GoDaddy dashboard saves businesses time by having one place to accomplish everything.

To learn more about GoDaddy Capital or sign up for GoDaddy Payments, visit GoDaddy/payments .

1 GoDaddy Capital funding subject to application, underwriting, and approval, which is provided solely by GoDaddy's partners. Credit decisions and cash advances are managed solely by GoDaddy's partners.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a website and logo, sell their products and services and accept payments. GoDaddy Airo®, the company's AI-powered experience, makes growing a small business faster and easier by helping them to get their idea online in minutes, drive traffic and boost sales. GoDaddy's expert guides are available 24/7 to provide assistance. To learn more about the company, visit .

Source: GoDaddy Inc.