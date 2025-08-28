Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
The O2 In London Named Venue Of The Year At The 35Th Annual PX Conference

The O2 In London Named Venue Of The Year At The 35Th Annual PX Conference


2025-08-28 02:06:24
(MENAFN- 3BL) AEG Europe's The O2 in London has been named Venue of the Year: European Arena/Stadium at the 35th Annual PX Conference, recognizing its excellence in premium hospitality and world-class live entertainment.

This prestigious accolade follows a milestone year for the venue, marked by the launch of its unified premium brand, Premium at The O2, and the debut of three new premium spaces designed to elevate the guest experience.

MENAFN28082025007202015466ID1109989812

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search