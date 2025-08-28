The O2 In London Named Venue Of The Year At The 35Th Annual PX Conference
(MENAFN- 3BL) AEG Europe's The O2 in London has been named Venue of the Year: European Arena/Stadium at the 35th Annual PX Conference, recognizing its excellence in premium hospitality and world-class live entertainment.
This prestigious accolade follows a milestone year for the venue, marked by the launch of its unified premium brand, Premium at The O2, and the debut of three new premium spaces designed to elevate the guest experience.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment