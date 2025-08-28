Attorney Adam B. Cordover Launches Lawyerfi Podcast With First Official Episode On Financial Independence For Lawyers

LawyerFI Podcast - Equipping Lawyers To Reach Financial Independence

- Adam CordoverTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Internationally recognized Collaborative Family Law attorney and American Bar Association author Adam B. Cordover has officially launched the LawyerFI Podcast , a new platform designed to help lawyers and other high earners reimagine their relationship with work, money, and freedom. The inaugural episode, released today, explores one of the most powerful yet practical concepts in personal finance: the 4% Rule.The episode asks a provocative question: What would your life look like if you never had to bill another hour? For lawyers and others accustomed to the relentless demands of the billable hour, the episode provides a fresh perspective on building wealth, designing a career on your own terms, and creating more time for what matters most.“Lawyers spend so much of their lives chasing hours and managing stress that we rarely stop to ask what financial independence could mean for us personally,” Cordover said.“This podcast is about giving lawyers tools, strategies, and inspiration to pursue freedom-not just in retirement, but throughout their careers.”In Episode One, listeners will learn :.What the 4% Rule is and how it originated from the Trinity Study (1998).How to calculate their own financial independence (“FI”) number.Why FI is not about quitting, but about having choices.Practical resources to start building financial freedom todayThe episode also highlights leading financial thinkers such as Wade Pfau, Michael Kitces, and the FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) community, along with practical tools for tracking progress.The LawyerFI Podcast will continue to feature actionable insights, expert interviews, and strategies tailored specifically for legal professionals and other high earners who want more than just survival in their careers.The first official episode of the LawyerFI Podcast with Adam B. Cordover is available on all major podcast platforms .About Adam B. Cordover:Adam B. Cordover is a Collaborative Family Law attorney, trainer, and author based in Tampa, Florida. He is co-author of Building a Successful Collaborative Family Law Practice (ABA 2018) and is a leader in promoting healthier, more sustainable approaches to law. With the launch of the LawyerFI Podcast, Cordover brings his passion for rethinking law and life to a broader audience of legal professionals and other high earners seeking freedom beyond the billable hour.

