The Houstonian Hotel Unveils 'Tribute To Agave,' An Immersive Culinary Experience For Corporate And Social Events

Guests are transported to the vibrant mercados of Mexico with The Houstonian's“Tribute to Agave,” an immersive event experience designed with event planners in mind.

Executive Chef Gonzalo Campos and his team showcase authentic regional dishes, from Red Snapper Pibil to handmade tortillas and indulgent Mexican desserts.

A curated tequila bar invites guests to sample three distinctive tequilas while learning the stories and flavors behind Mexico's signature spirit.

The Houstonian blends authentic Mexican cuisine, curated tequilas, and immersive settings to create memorable events.

- Cindy Lee, Director of SalesHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa, recently named the No. 1 Resort in Texas in the 2025 Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards, announces its newest event offering, Tribute to Agave . Designed with both corporate groups and private gatherings in mind, this immersive culinary journey transports guests to the heart of Mexico's bustling mercados through authentic food, drink, and atmosphere.With the historic Manor House as a backdrop, guests are ushered into a lively setting with bright blue linens, curated Mexican music, and the aromas of fire-roasted chiles and fresh herbs. Executive Chef Gonzalo Campos and his culinary team, many of whom bring recipes and knowledge from their deep roots in Mexico, craft a menu of authentic specialties such as Red Snapper Pibil, Carnitas, Cabrito, Cazuelas de Moles, and handmade tortillas, followed by deliciously indulgent desserts like Churros y Helado and Tres Leches.The evening also features a tequila tasting bar, where guests explore three curated tequilas guided by The Houstonian's sommelier, who shares the rich history and refined flavors of Mexico's signature spirit.“At The Houstonian, we know how important it is to create event experiences that truly impress and stay memorable for attendees,” said Cindy Lee, director of sales.“This experience is designed to be both scalable and flexible, giving planners the ability to elevate with surprises or tailor it down to a more intimate, high-end dinner.”Tribute to Agave is another dynamic addition to the one-of-a-kind offerings available to meeting planners at The Houstonian. Signature events like the "Big Sam" BBQ, with its impressive Pitmaker grill and a bountiful menu of meats, sides, and desserts, always impress. Guests can also participate in elevated tasting events, such as Texas Whiskey or Scotch & Fire, where a sommelier guides groups through spirit selections paired with Post Oak wood-grilled Bandera quail, Gulf oysters, and ribeye steaks. Each curated experience is designed to impress, entertain, and create lasting memories for corporate teams or social gatherings.With a setting that feels worlds away but is just minutes from downtown Houston, The Houstonian is ideally situated to host these one-of-a-kind events. From a team of talented chefs who craft each menu with authentic flavors to its skilled event teams, which can transform venues into anything from a vibrant mercado to a setting for an elegant dinner, The Houstonian consistently creates memorable experiences for its guests, engaging all their senses.At Tribute to Agave, guests watch as chefs hand-press tortillas or grill ribeye over a smoky wood fire, while aromas drift through the party, and food is displayed in traditional cazuelas for a genuine presentation. Sepia-toned images of life in Mexico, striking displays of agave plants, vibrant color palettes, and lively music complete the atmosphere, creating an immersive experience that resonates long after the event ends.Photos available here.###The Houstonian Hotel, Club & SpaLocated in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star secluded retreat adjacent to the city's iconic Memorial Park and minutes from downtown, the Galleria, and Energy Corridor. The resort is a member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts and is renowned for its timeless elegance, exquisite décor, private fitness club, and involvement in Houston's historic events and celebrations. The resort was named the No. 1 Resort in Texas by Travel + Leisure readers in the World's Best Awards in 2022, 2023, and 2025. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its 261 guest rooms and 19 suites, including a new Bush Suite with memorabilia from President George H.W. Bush's time at the property. TRIBUTE restaurant serves authentic Tex-Lex cuisine with an impressive wine list. The Bar & Patio is a classic local favorite, and the Coffee Shop serves guests in the elegant hotel lobby. The hotel will complete a complete refresh of its 33,890 square feet of indoor meeting spaces and ballrooms in late 2025. It also offers 87,349 square feet of outdoor meeting space, complemented by a“Houstonian Experiences” menu to cater to corporate and social groups, meetings, and celebrations.The 185,000-square-foot Houstonian Club offers over 180 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, indoor and outdoor tennis, a resort pool featuring a rockslide, a 25-meter sports lap pool, and a quiet garden pool. Houstonian Club Members and Houstonian Hotel guests enjoy the club's luxurious locker rooms and wet areas, a fully equipped fitness floor with over 300 pieces of equipment, racquet sports (tennis, pickleball, and Padel), an indoor turfed fitness zone, enhanced group exercise fitness studios, a cycle studio, a private yoga studio with aerial silks, and an indoor basketball court. The club also provides 2 areas for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years, kids camps, and special events and programming – all available to registered hotel guests for applicable fees, plus an outdoor playground and butterfly garden. The club's new full-service restaurant and bar with indoor/outdoor adult and family-friendly dining is called The Kitchen, poolside dining is available at the expansive Arbor Grill, with wood decks, TVs, and a fire pit, and the club's new grab-and-go is called Refuel offering light fare and Starbucks Coffee. The club offers chic boutique shopping, a full-time nutritionist, and a wellness therapy suite overseen by a medical staff called The Covery.At 26,500 square feet, the new Trellis Spa at The Houstonian is the largest luxury day spa in the state of Texas. From the outside, it resembles a magnificent European Villa with statuesque architecture and luscious gardens. On the inside, soothing, nature-inspired hues complement a grand, light-filled reception, renovated treatment rooms, sauna, and wet areas, a scenic treetop dining room, an indoor Reflection Pool, and tranquil lounging areas. Trellis offers the best in luxury skincare with Natura Bissé, ComfortZone, and HydraFacial facials and body treatments. As a full-service spa, Trellis features massages, body treatments, hand and foot treatments, and other indulgences. Its outdoor Soaking Pools and Garden provides an authentic contrast bathing experience with open-air cabanas, rocking chairs, a fire pit, and a butterfly art installation.The Houstonian also includes Sage 'n' Bloom Floral Studio, providing bespoke floral services for weddings and celebrations, client experiences, and corporate installations on-property and to the public.One of Houston's historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort, and unparalleled guest experience.The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa / 111 North Post Oak Lane / Houston, Texas 77024

Gabi De la Rosa

The Houstonian Hotel Club & Spa

+1 832-202-9600

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.