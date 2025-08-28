BGE, Inc. Announces Next President And CEO To Lead Future Growth And 2030 Vision

Pictured is Lee Lennard, PE, F. SAME, current president and CEO of BGE, with Randy Randermann, PE, (Right) who will serve as the Company's next president and CEO, effective January 2026.

As the firm celebrates 50 years, this leadership transition underscores BGE's organizational strength and commitment to generational growth.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BGE, Inc. , a leading full-service engineering consulting firm and infrastructure solutions provider for the public and private sectors, is proud to announce that Randy Randermann, PE, will serve as the company's next President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 2026. Current President and CEO Lee Lennard, PE, F. SAME, will continue as Chairman of the Board through 2026, ensuring a seamless leadership transition and continued strategic guidance.“Randy brings his tremendous talents, proven experience, and deep passion for BGE to this role,” said Lee Lennard, President and CEO.“I am confident in his ability to lead our firm into its next chapter while continuing to uphold the values and culture that make BGE unique. Our future is in great hands.”Randermann, who currently serves as Operations Leader for the Southeast region, was instrumental in BGE's geographic expansion outside of Texas into Florida, North Carolina, Georgia, and Arizona. With over 30 years at BGE, he has led business development initiatives, operational strategies, and facilities management for the firm, while maintaining a strong focus on client service and team growth.“I am deeply honored and humbled by the opportunity to lead BGE into the future,” said Randermann.“For 50 years, BGE has thrived because of our culture, our people, and our commitment to excellence. Our 2030 Vision-Serving, Leading, and Solving through collaboration, innovation, and excellence-lays out an ambitious and achievable path forward. I'm excited about the opportunities ahead, the impact we will make for our clients and communities, and the next generation of leaders we will develop together.”This announcement comes as BGE celebrates its 50th anniversary. Since its founding in 1975, BGE has been defined by servant leadership, dedicated people, and a steadfast commitment to clients and communities. The company's core values of Integrity, Commitment, Respect, and Excellent Reputation continue to guide its work and ensure a lasting impact for generations.Lennard's 25 years at BGE, including 12 as President and CEO, and 38 years in the industry have helped position the company for this milestone. Recognized as Houston's 2025 Engineer of the Year, he championed company programs such as the Mentor Program, Associate's Program, and Leadership Institute, initiatives that have strengthened BGE's culture and developed future leaders. These investments in people and purpose will continue to shape BGE's success as Randermann steps into his new role.With Randermann's transition to CEO, Eric Hampton, Managing Director of Land/Site in the Southeast, will assume the role of Southeast Operations Leader. He joins the executive leadership team with BGE's other Operations Leaders – Mike Garrison (North Texas), Rodney Heisch (Houston), and Wes Jasek (Central Texas).Additionally, BGE has introduced new Area Leaders to support the Operations Leaders across its four regions and 22 offices. These leaders will focus on business development, growth opportunities, and fostering BGE's culture in their local communities. New Area Leaders include Chuck Davis (Georgia and Florida), Erin Gonzales (San Antonio, TX), Andrew Grant (North Carolina), and Chris Jacob (Montgomery County, TX).These promotions reflect BGE's dedication to leadership development and the company's commitment to living and serving The BGE Way.About BGE, Inc.For 50 years, BGE, Inc. has served public and private clients as a full-service, multidiscipline engineering consulting firm with integrated capabilities. BGE delivers a broad range of advisory services, technical expertise and innovative, sustainable solutions to support local, regional and national communities as they shape the future of infrastructure. Backed by five decades of civil engineering leadership, BGE and its 22 offices in six states help our client partners solve their most critical infrastructure challenges.Explore our services

