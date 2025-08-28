Dr. Demetra Adams Selected For IAOTP's Executive Choice Award

Dr. Demetra Adams will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Demetra Adams, Owner and CEO of Gordavi, LLC, was recently selected for The Executive Choice Award by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are have demonstrated leadership roles that shape the direction and success of their organizations. They've excelled at driving value, guiding teams and ensuring their decisions align with the company's mission and goals. These individuals have strong leadership skills, emotional intelligence, effective communication, resilience, and the ability to inspire and empower their teams. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. Dr. Demetra Adams will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala in December 2025 at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas./award-galaWith more than three decades of experience in the industry, Demetra has certainly proven herself as an established authority and expert in her field. She has experience in many different industries and has worn many different hats. Her areas of expertise include but is not limited to: healthcare, business, leadership, process improvement, team-building, and has been a Registered Nurse for over 30 years.Gordavi, LLC is a minority, female, veteran owned and operated small business specializing in: Government Contracting, Education on becoming a Government Contractor, Policy and Procedure Development, Employee Training, Strategic and Business Planning, Diversity and Inclusion Training, Individual Credit Repair, Marketing and Brand Recognition.Before embarking on her career path, Demetra used her educational benefits as an honorable discharged Veteran of the United States Air Force to continue school and obtain her Bachelor's degree in Nursing from the University of Texas, Health Science Center, San Antonio. Demetra has also completed two additional Master's degrees: Healthcare Administration and Nursing Education and been bestowed with two Honorary Doctorate degrees, one for Humanities and the other for Business Administration.Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Adams has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This past year she was featured in the International Best Seller,“Top 25 Global Impact Leaders” where a chapter was dedicated to her. In 2024, she was selected for the Empowered Woman Award and in 2023 she was selected as Top CEO of the year by IAOTP. This year she will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine.In addition to her successful career, she is also a published author, a Certified Case Manager, a 30 -year member of Sigma Theta Tau's National Honor Society of Nursing, and a very enthusiastic Grandmother.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Adams for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to see her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Demetra attributes her success, work ethic, and continued motivation to succeed to her mother and grandmother, two extremely strong women who taught and demonstrated the importance of God first in all things. When not working, Demetra enjoys writing, live music, traveling, and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those going into business to understand that while it may not be easy, perseverance trumps failure every time.For more information please visit:Watch her video here:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit:

