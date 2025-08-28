Author Mark Lesser Releases Bank Holiday, A High-Stakes International Thriller Set In The Heart Of Marrakesh

Bank Holiday by Mark Lesser

Two American brothers are pulled into a world of danger, betrayal, and intrigue in Morocco's shadowy banking underworld.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- California-based author Mark Lesser announces the release of his latest novel, Bank Holiday, an international thriller that takes readers deep into the vibrant yet treacherous streets of Marrakesh. Combining global intrigue with personal stakes, the book follows two American brothers who find themselves trapped in a Moroccan banking scandal where danger waits at every turn.

The story unfolds in the historic alleys of Marrakesh, where the brothers are caught between bank heists, armed rebels, and fractured loyalties. As trust begins to vanish and their survival is tested, a cryptic message etched onto a crumbling wall at 46 Rue Mouassine reveals a mystery far greater than they ever imagined. With a masterful balance of action, suspense, and atmosphere, Bank Holiday immerses readers in a gripping narrative that spans both personal survival and international conspiracy.

Inspired by Lesser's own month long stay in Morocco, the novel is steeped in authentic detail and cultural texture. Marrakesh becomes more than just a backdrop; it is a character in its own right, shaping the story's tension and allure. Lesser's personal connection to the setting allows him to bring the city's vibrant energy, hidden dangers, and timeless intrigue vividly to life on the page.

Written for readers 18 and older, Bank Holiday will appeal to fans of fast-paced thrillers, international mysteries, and richly layered storytelling. It speaks to those who love being transported to exotic locations while unraveling webs of deceit, danger, and unexpected revelation. More than just an action-driven tale, the novel invites readers into a world where every clue matters, every decision carries weight, and trust can vanish in an instant.

Mark Lesser lives in California with his wife and two dachshunds. A proud father, prolific writer, and painter, he also holds a doctorate in clinical psychology. Drawing on his travels and life experiences, Lesser crafts stories that marry psychological depth with cinematic suspense. Bank Holiday is the latest example of his ability to fuse lived experience with high-octane storytelling.

Bank Holiday is available now for readers ready to embark on a pulse-pounding journey through Marrakesh's secrets and shadows. Purchase your copy today on Amazon:

For interview requests, signed copies, or additional information, please reach out using the contact details below.

Mark Lesser

BrightKey PR

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.