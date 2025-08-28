TFS Burger Works West Haverstraw Marks 10-Year Anniversary With Community Festival

TFS Burger Works West Haverstraw - 10 Year Anniversary Celebration

Celebration of a decade at the West Haverstraw location features live music, local vendors, family activities, craft brewery tastings, and special guests

- John Abplanap, ManagerWEST HAVERSTRAW, PA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TFS Burger Works is proud to announce the 10-Year Anniversary of its West Haverstraw location, celebrating a decade of serving the local community. To mark the occasion, the restaurant will host a 10-Year Anniversary Festival on Saturday, September 13, from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the West Haverstraw location.The day-long event will feature live music, local vendors, family-friendly activities, and craft brewery sample tastings, along with a special appearance by Mayor Robert R. D'Amelio.The anniversary also highlights a new chapter for the West Haverstraw location, now managed by John Abplanap, a proud New York City firefighter and experienced operator. Abplanap recently joined the TFS Burger Works family, bringing a strong sense of community and leadership to the restaurant.“Being part of this community and now part of TFS Burger Works is something I'm incredibly proud of,” said Abplanap.“I've always admired the quality and values of this brand, and I'm excited not just to manage this location but to share it with my family and one day expand it with my children.”Guests can expect the same high-quality food TFS Burger Works is known for, along with recent upgrades to the West Haverstraw restaurant under Abplanap's management. The festival will celebrate the location's role as a neighborhood favorite and reaffirm its commitment to the community it has proudly served for 10 years.This anniversary comes at an exciting time for TFS Burger Works as a brand. Founders Stavros Galanis and Nick Hill continue to expand across the tri-state area, with new locations set to open soon in Bushwick, NY, Williamsburg, NY, and Rutherford, NJ.Event Details:What: TFS Burger Works West Haverstraw 10-Year Anniversary FestivalWhen: Saturday, September 13, 2025 | 12:00 PM – 8:00 PMWhere: TFS Burger Works, West Haverstraw, NY (45 US-9W, West Haverstraw, NY 10993)Highlights: Live music, family-friendly activities, local vendors, craft brewery samples, and a guest appearance by Mayor Robert R. D'Amelio (ribbon cutting scheduled for ~7:00 PM)About TFS Burger WorksFounded by Stavros Galanis and Nick Hill, TFS Burger Works combines high-quality ingredients, a passion for hospitality, and a community-first mindset. With a growing presence across the tri-state area, TFS Burger Works is dedicated to serving the perfect burger and creating a welcoming neighborhood gathering place for all.

