Cardiolyse And Medicubex Announce Deepened Collaboration To Tackle Global Cardiovascular Disease Prevention

- Normunds Daudiss, CEO of CardiolyseHELSINKI, FINLAND, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cardiolyse, a leader in automated, CE-marked ECG analytics, announced the expansion of its partnership with MedicubeX, a pioneering medical device manufacturer. Together, the companies are strengthening their commitment to the prevention of cardiovascular disease (CVD) through innovation, enabling healthcare providers and patients worldwide to access advanced digital tools for heart health.This strategic collaboration leverages Cardiolyse's medical-grade AI-powered cardiac analytics platform within Medicubex's suite of connected health solutions, delivering real-time, actionable insights aimed at detecting and preventing CVD before it progresses. As global rates of heart disease remain a leading health concern, both companies are focused on bridging the gap between advanced technology and practical, scalable prevention.Focus on Prevention: Joint Use CasesMedicubeX drives innovation in a patient-centric approachfor remote cardiac monitoring, especially in primary care and chronic disease management. Their products empower clinicians and patients with seamless, continuous access to vital heart data, allowing early identification of individuals at risk.Using Cardiolyse's advanced ECG analytics, MedicubeX delivers to it's customers comprehensive user heart health risk profiling - transforming everyday screening into proactive prevention.“MedicubeX is dedicated to tackling cardiovascular disease with solutions that make early detection and prevention accessible to more people, wherever they are. Our collaboration with Cardiolyse brings clinical-grade cardiac analytics into the hands of providers, accelerating timely interventions.”- said Dr. Vili Kostamo, CEO of Medicubex.Cardiolyse's Unique ValueCardiolyse's CE-marked analytics automates ECG processing, distilling complex data into clear, actionable reports. Its AI-powered algorithms support an array of use cases - from preventative screening and remote care to chronic patient follow-up visits - adding value to every device MedicubeX deploys.“We're proud to extend our partnership with MedicubeX to new use cases and new markets. Together, we are making real strides in preventative cardiology by unlocking the power of automated ECG analytics in everyday healthcare.” said Normunds Daudiss, CEO of Cardiolyse.“Our shared vision is a world where cardiovascular prevention is not only possible, but effortless and effective.”Global ReachWith scalability and regulatory compliance at the core, Cardiolyse and MedicubeX are poised to address the growing global need for proactive cardiovascular care. The expanded alliance will drive adoption across international markets, supporting health systems, clinics, and individuals in the fight against heart disease.Today these markets already include Finland, Germany, the UK, Latvia, and Estonia.About Cardiolyse: Cardiolyse is a digital health innovator offering an AI-powered cardiac analytics for device manufacturers, enabling real-time, remote ECG monitoring and personalized risk assessment for patients and healthcare professionals worldwide.About MedicubeX: MedicubeX is a healthcare technology company that develops autonomous eHealth Stations enabling rapid, non-invasive measurement of vital signs, cardiovascular and diabetes risk assessment, to improve disease prevention and address nursing shortagesFor media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or product demonstrations, please contact:CardiolyseEmail: ...Website:

