Club Esprit Announces Winner Of Ultimate Vacation Giveaway Sweepstakes

Lonnie Whitefield, winner of Club Esprit's Ultimate Vacation Giveaway Sweepstakes, proudly holds his $2,500 prize check at the Club Esprit office in Indianapolis.

- Angela P.INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Club Esprit Vacation Club is proud to announce the winner of its Ultimate Vacation Giveaway Sweepstakes. Congratulations to Lonnie Whitefield, who was awarded a prize check of $2,500 toward his dream getaway.The prize presentation took place at the Club Esprit office in Indianapolis, where Lonnie received his award surrounded by imagery of the global travel opportunities available to Club Esprit members."Travel is about more than just reaching a destination – it's about creating lifelong experiences," said Angela P., Director of Customer Success at Club Esprit. "We are thrilled to award Lonnie this prize and look forward to helping him enjoy the getaway of a lifetime."Club Esprit Vacation Club provides members with access to one of the largest travel inventories worldwide, including:1,000,000+ hotels and vacation homes around the globe200,000+ curated resorts and hotels from major suppliers30,000 global car rental pick-up locations150,000 unique activities and tours from trusted partners30,000 cruise itineraries across all categories700 global airlines serving every major commercial marketThis extensive selection ensures that members can craft personalized travel experiences-whether it's a luxury beachside resort, an adventurous excursion, a family cruise, or a convenient car rental at their destination.The Ultimate Vacation Giveaway Sweepstakes was designed to celebrate this unmatched flexibility and variety, giving participants the chance to explore a world of possibilities while highlighting the value of Club Esprit membership.For more information on upcoming contests, membership benefits, or to explore vacation opportunities, visit GoClubEsprit

