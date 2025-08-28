Camping Tent Market Exclusive Report On Growth Opportunities In The Industry 2031 AMR

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The camping tent market was valued at $3.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $7.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2031.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Camping Tent Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, by Application, by Distribution channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". The research provides a current evaluation of the global market landscape, highlighting recent trends, key drivers, and the overall market environment. The study examines the main factors influencing industry expansion, analyzing both its growth drivers and restraints. Additionally, it sheds light on factors expected to offer promising opportunities for development of industry in the future. The global camping tent market was valued at $3.1 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $7.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2031.Download Sample Report:Camping equipment are widely used for convenience during camping. Furthermore, camping tent is gaining popularity among the campers. There are various types of tents available for their accommodation. Commonly used camping tents are dome tent, tunnel tent, and geodesic tent. Rise in awareness regarding health & fitness, increase in number of campers, surge in initiatives from tourism associations to promote camping activities, and increase in youth population are the major factors that drive the growth of the global camping tent market.Increase in camping participation among millennials and generation Z drive the growth of the global camping tent market North America is contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the total market share. In 2020, sales of camping tent items were hindered due to supply chain disruptions.The camping tent market size is segmented on the basis of type, application, distribution channel, and region. By type, the market is categorized into dome, tunnel, and geodesic. According to application, it is divided into personal and commercial. By distribution channel, it is bifurcated into B2B sales, supermarket/hypermarket, specialty sporting stores, online retailers, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Argentina, and rest of LAMEA).Based on type, the tunnel segment held the highest market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the dome segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2031.Based on distribution channel, the B2B sales segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the online retailers segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 9.6% from 2022 to 2031.Based on region, North America is contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2031. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.Some of the key players operating in the camping tent industry include Hilleberg, Johnson Outdoors, The North Face, AMG GROUP, Newell Brands, Oase Outdoors, The Coleman Company, Simex Outdoor International, Kampa, and Exxel Outdoors.Procure Complete Report (199 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures):Analyst ReviewInnovation is the key driving factor for the growth of the global camping tent market, in terms of value sales. Launch of new tent with enhanced technologies by leading market players has raised interest of pleasant stay among general public. Manufacturers have taken care of problems that were faced by the campers during camping and tent accommodation and have come up with necessary solutions and innovative offerings in the market. Johnson Outdoors is one of the leading producers in the camping tent market, which offer customized products specifically to offer comfort during stay.. Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.Enquire More About this Report:Key Findings of the StudyOn the basis of type, the dome segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 8.4%, in revenue terms, during the forecast period.On the basis of application, the personal segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9 during the forecast period.On the basis of distribution channel, the specialty sporting store is expected to grow at a highest CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period.On the basis of country in North America, the U.S. was the largest country, in terms of revenue generation for camping tent market in 2021.On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness highest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2031.Read More Trending "AMR Exclusive Insights:○ Canada Camping Tent Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031○ Europe Camping Tent Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031○ Mexico Camping Tent Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031○ France Camping Tent Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031○ Italy Camping Tent Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031○ Spain Camping Tent Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031○ Germany Camping Tent Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031○ India Camping Tent Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

