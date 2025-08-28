Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Proven Growth And Income VCT Plc: Transaction In Own Shares


2025-08-28 11:16:13
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc
Transaction in own shares
28 August 2025

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc announces that, on 28 August 2025, it purchased the following shares for cancellation:

No.
purchased 		Price paid
per share 		% of class
in issue
Ordinary shares of 1.6187p each 2,624,014 46.27p 0.81%


Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone: 020 7845 7820

-End


