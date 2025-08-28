Wendy Barlow Recognized By Influential Women 2025

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In its 2025 feature, Influential Women honors Wendy Barlow for her exceptional contributions as a seasoned immigration attorney. As a Partner at Cohen, Tucker & Ades, P.C., a boutique law firm in New York, Wendy specializes in navigating complex immigration matters for both individuals and businesses. Her expertise spans employment-based immigration, including PERM labor certifications, H‐1B electronic registration, and other critical visa applications, ensuring clients receive precise, strategic guidance tailored to their unique situations.Wendy holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Delaware and a Juris Doctor from the Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University. She is an active member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association and is dedicated to providing personalized legal services. She frequently accompanies clients to USCIS interviews across multiple states, demonstrating her commitment to supporting them through each stage of the immigration process with clarity and care.Known for her meticulous approach, Wendy combines thorough legal analysis with practical guidance, helping clients navigate the complexities of immigration law and make informed decisions. She emphasizes respect, compassion, and attention to detail, ensuring that each client feels supported and understood throughout their journey.Beyond her client work, Wendy is a recognized voice in the immigration law community. She contributes thought leadership through publications, guides, and discussions on evolving policies and legislation, including matters affecting vulnerable populations such as undocumented workers and those seeking protection under VAWA. Her insights provide valuable guidance to both legal professionals and clients navigating an ever-changing legal landscape.Wendy attributes her professional accomplishments to strong family support, a collaborative work environment, and the lessons gained from her diverse legal experiences. Admitted to multiple bars, including New York, New Jersey, the Second and Third Circuits, and several federal district courts, she has handled a wide array of complex cases, strengthening her ability to approach challenges with strategic, well-rounded solutions.In addition to her legal career, Wendy is deeply committed to philanthropy. She actively supports organizations such as World Central Kitchen and local initiatives addressing food insecurity and community resilience. Through these efforts, she brings her dedication, compassion, and leadership beyond the courtroom, contributing meaningfully to the communities she serves.Through her unwavering dedication to clients, commitment to justice, and passion for giving back, Wendy Barlow exemplifies what it means to lead with expertise, heart, and integrity. Her work not only shapes the future of immigration law but also leaves a lasting impact on the lives of the individuals and communities she serves-truly defining her as a remarkable force in her field.Learn More about Wendy Barlow:Through her Influential Women profile, or through Cohen, Tucker & Ades, P.C.,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

