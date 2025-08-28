Gigstreem Closes First-Ever ABS Deal In The MDU Broadband Sector

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Gigstreem Announces Securitization to Support Growth

- Patrick Albus, CEO of GigstreemAUSTELL, GA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Gigstreem, a leading provider of reliable broadband for multifamily and commercial properties, announced today that it has successfully closed its first asset-backed financing, supported by Crestline Investors, Inc.The deal – the first of its kind in the multifamily broadband industry – was issued to a group of institutional investors at a fixed rate and received private credit ratings from an agency. It sets a new benchmark for the sector and reflects strong demand from investors for platforms with long-term contracts, proven partners, and room for growth.The funds will accelerate Gigstreem's expansion into more multifamily communities, strengthen its balance sheet, and support ongoing business initiatives.Patrick Albus, CEO of Gigstreem, said: "This investment fuels our growth and reinforces our mission to deliver exceptional internet experiences for both residents and property owners."Will Palmer, Partner at Crestline and Gigstreem Board Member, added: "This financing allows Gigstreem to deliver deals that are fully funded upfront, creating new recurring revenue for our customers without requiring them to put in capital. We're confident that Gigstreem's combination of great service, national scale, and flexible financing will continue to resonate with property owners and residents alike."Houlihan Lokey acted as Sole Structuring and Placement Agent. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Gigstreem, while King & Spalding LLP represented the investors. Altman Solon will act as Back-up Manager.About GigstreemFounded in 2017, Gigstreem provides property-wide internet and managed WiFi solutions to large multifamily communities across 26 states. Through long-term partnerships and a growing national footprint, Gigstreem is building the future of broadband for residents and property owners. For more information, visit .About CrestlineCrestline Investors, Inc. is an alternative investment management firm founded in 1997 and based in Fort Worth, Texas, with affiliate offices in London, New York, Tokyo, and Toronto. The firm has approximately $17 billion of credit assets under management (as of March 31, 2025) including its direct lending, opportunistic, and portfolio finance platforms. For more information, visit .

Carley Jennings

Gigstreem

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.