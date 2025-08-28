Caladan Expands Global Liquidity Reach Via Finery Markets Amid 112% OTC Market Surge

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Caladan, a leading institutional trading firm with over $170B in annual volume, has selected Finery Markets as its infrastructure partner to rapidly expand institutional access to digital asset liquidity across 35 countries. This strategic move follows the 112.6% surge in global crypto OTC activity during H1 2025, positioning Caladan at the forefront of a fast-growing market segment.Finery Markets' technology now underpins institutional-focused liquidity provision for a $170B annual trading volume business across 1,000+ digital assets and 70+ global exchanges. This new alliance positions both firms to capitalize on the burgeoning OTC crypto markets, which in H1 2025 saw a remarkable 112.6% surge in total trades and a 57.6% uptick in total deals, as reported in a recent H1 2025 crypto OTC review by Finery Markets.Finery Markets is the first-and remains the only-crypto ECN technology provider offering an all-in-one institutional infrastructure with RFQ, order book, and quote stream trading methods in place. Through a streamlined go-to-market setup, Caladan will experience seamless price distribution to institutional counterparties in 35 countries.Konstantin Shulga, Finery Markets CEO, commented:“We are excited to welcome Caladan to our expanding network. Their blend of deep TradFi expertise and a crypto-native, long-term vision perfectly aligns with our mission to make the digital asset space truly institution-ready. Caladan's strategic global expansion, amplified by positive regulatory tailwinds, marks a pivotal moment, enabling us to collaboratively deploy our institutional-grade technology to accelerate business growth and unlock new opportunities in the OTC crypto markets.“At Caladan, we're focused on building the next-generation liquidity infrastructure for institutional crypto trading,” said Julia Zhou, COO at Caladan.“Finery Markets' ECN technology allows us to instantly scale price distribution and deepen our presence across OTC venues globally. This partnership is a deliberate step in our broader expansion strategy to redefine how institutions access reliable, multi-venue digital asset liquidity.”About CaladanCaladan brings rationality to strange and unruly markets. We explore the frontier of finance, seek out new opportunities, and make markets more efficient and honest wherever we go. We support exchanges, tokens, and institutional investors with on-exchange liquidity, DeFi expertise, treasury solutions, and investments. Since 2017 we've been a pioneer in crypto market-making, powering over $170B in annual transactions across 1000+ assets.About Finery MarketsFinery Markets is a leading ICT solutions provider for institutional digital asset trading, offering a non-custodial crypto ECN and robust trading SaaS. Specifically designed for institutional clients across more than 35 countries, our infrastructure plays a critical role in their operational resilience, enabling secure and transparent digital asset operations. The company offers the first hybrid, crypto-native ECN technology, enabling trading via an order book, RFQ, or quote streams.Since its launch in 2019, Finery Markets has expanded its ecosystem, now serving over 150 digital asset clients-including payment providers, brokers, OTC desks, hedge funds, and custodians. By providing resilient trading infrastructure, Finery Markets enhances capital efficiency, ensures optimal execution, assists in risk management, and simplifies settlement processes, all while supporting clients in meeting regulatory requirements.In 2024, Finery Markets was recognized as one of the top 50 rising stars in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 competition. The company was named among the Top 300 Fintech Companies by CNBC and Statista.Finery Markets is the first crypto ECN to receive the SOC 2 Type 1 certification.Finery Markets hosts“The Flow” a C-level institutional crypto podcast that explores the development of the digital assets market structure.

Alex Vlasov

Finery Markets

email us here

