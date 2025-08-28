BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors Of The Following Investigations: Scpharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq SCPH), Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE VTLE), International Money Express, Inc. (Nasdaq - IMXI), Hanesbrands Financial Corp. (NYSE - HBI)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (... ) or Marc Ackerman (... ) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq – SCPH)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, scPharmaceuticals will be acquired by MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq - MNKD) for $5.35 per share in cash at closing plus one non-tradable CVR per share to receive certain milestone payments of up to an aggregate of $1.00 per CVR in cash, for total consideration of up to $6.35 per share in cash. The investigation concerns whether the ScPharmaceuticals Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company's shareholders.

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE – VTLE)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Vital Energy will be acquired by Crescent Energy Company (NYSE - CRGY) (“Crescent”). Vital shareholders will receive 1.9062 shares of Crescent Class A common stock for each share of Vital common stock, in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $3.1 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Vital Energy Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company's shareholders. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $37.33 for the Company's shares.

International Money Express, Inc. (Nasdaq - IMXI)

Under the terms of the agreement, Intermex will be acquired by The Western Union Company (“Western Union”) (NYSE - WU) for $16.00 per share in cash for each share of common stock they own. The investigation concerns whether the Intermex Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company's shareholders. For example, the deal consideration is less than the 52-week high of $22.37 for the Company's shares.

HanesBrands Inc. (NYSE - HBI)

Under the terms of the agreement, HanesBrand will be acquired by Gildan Activewear Inc. (“Gildan”) (NYSE - GIL). HanesBrands shareholders will receive 0.102 common shares of Gildan and $0.80 in cash for each share of HanesBrands common stock. Based on the closing price of Gildan and HanesBrands' common stock on August 11, 2025, the offer implies a value of $6.00 per HanesBrands share. The investigation concerns whether the HanesBrands Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company's shareholders. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $9.10 for the Company's shares and upon completion of the deal, HanesBrands shareholders will own approximately 19.9% of the combined company.

