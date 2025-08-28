ICBA Thinktech Alumnus Finosec Launches Cybersecurity Tool To Support Community Banks Ahead Of FFIEC CAT Sunset

- Zach Duke, CEO, FinosecALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Finosec , an ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator alumnus, today announced the launch of the Finosec Cybersecurity Assessment Tool , developed for community banks navigating the sunset of the FFIEC Cybersecurity Assessment Tool (CAT) in August.Finosec's assessment tool provides a practical, forward-looking alternative to the FFIEC CAT, which has served as a standardized framework for assessing cybersecurity risk and preparedness in the banking sector.“Community bankers need a trusted, easy-to-use resource that not only replaces the CAT but reflects the realities of community banking,” said Zach Duke, CEO, Finosec.“We've worked closely with ICBA to ensure this tool simplifies the cybersecurity assessment process while incorporating examiner expectations, industry best practices, and a framework for automating documentation. It elevates cybersecurity governance and focuses on the unique landscape of community banks.”Key benefits of the Finosec Cybersecurity Assessment Tool include the ability to:.Import existing FFIEC CAT data to streamline the transition process..Update inherent risk questions to accurately assess risk levels..Employ enhanced controls aligned with CIS, NIST, and FFIEC frameworks..Maintain executive-level reporting for clear oversight and alignment among boards and leadership aligned“This offering reflects our shared goal to create workable solutions that solve for real and present needs,” ICBA Senior Executive Vice President, Innovation Kevin Tweddle said.“By combining practical innovation with regulatory alignment, Finosec is helping community banks stay ahead of evolving expectations while making the process simpler, smarter, and purpose-built for their operations.”resources/events/About Finosec:Finosec is a leading provider of automated cybersecurity governance solutions for financial institutions. Headquartered in Alpharetta, GA, Finosec helps banks and credit unions streamline compliance, reduce risk, and enhance audit readiness through its innovative platform, including InfoSec Governance 360, User Access Reporting, and Vendor Governance. By simplifying complex regulatory requirements and automating time-consuming processes, Finosec empowers institutions to focus on proactive cybersecurity and strategic growth. Learn more at .About ICBAThe Independent Community Bankers of Americahas one mission: to create and promote an environment where community banks flourish. We power the potential of the nation's community banks through effective advocacy, education, and innovation. As local and trusted sources of credit, America's community banks leverage their relationship-based business model and innovative offerings to channel deposits into the neighborhoods they serve, creating jobs, fostering economic prosperity, and fueling their customers' financial goals and dreams. For more information, visit ICBA's website at icba.

Katlynn Pyatt

Finosec

...

+1 7702682765

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.