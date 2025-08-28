James Hays Joins IFC Wealth Management As Executive Chairman
“I'm excited to join a firm that has created a model that intentionally embeds impact into
the DNA of wealth management,” Hays said.“With their wealth management process,
Purpose ArchitectureTM, IFC Wealth Management is building an approach that integrates
financial success with philanthropic benefits.”
According to IFC Managing Partner, Marc Ackerman,“As executive chairman, Jim brings a
highly unique combination of talents, experience, wisdom and discernment which will help
guide IFC's long-term strategy and focus on our purpose of positively impacting
individuals, families and communities.”
IFC Wealth Management is broadening its footprint across the country through both organic growth and strategic partnerships. With a model that emphasizes purpose-driven planning, innovation, and client care, the firm is increasingly recognized as a destination for advisors and clients seeking a values-aligned approach to wealth management.
###
About IFC Wealth Management
IFC Wealth Management is the parent company to IFC Advisors.
About IFC Advisors
IFC Advisors has been a trusted name in wealth management for over two decades,
Serving clients nationwide with integrity and expertise. As a multi-custodian independent advisory firm (partnering with TradePMR, Wells Fargo, Fidelity, and Schwab), the firm is committed to redefining wealth management by focusing on purpose, innovation, and meaningful impact. For more information, visit
