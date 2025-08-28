VANTAGE INTRODUCES PERMA-FROST* NO-BOIL ICING STABILIZER FOR COMMERCIAL FROSTED BAKED GOODS APPLICATIONS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Innovative agar-based food ingredient simplifies icing manufacturing and enables reduction in icing development times by up to 50% without compromising shelf life or product quality

Deerfield, Illinois, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Representing a significant advance in icing stabilizer technology, Vantage introduces Perma-Frost* No Boil , an innovative icing stabilizer , to its food ingredients portfolio. Designed for the commercial donut and baked goods manufacturer, this agar-based solution removes the need for boiling water during production, improving operational safety and efficiency without compromising product quality.

“Industrial bakers, especially those in the commercial donut sector, are looking for ways to improve efficiency, enhance worker safety and evolve sustainability,” said Mike Savidakis, Vice President, Marketing & Technical Innovation, Vantage Food. "Eliminating the need for a boiling step in production addresses a key challenge without compromising stability or product quality.”

Perma-Frost No Boil

The innovative Perma-Frost No Boil solution delivers multiple advantages:



Enhanced Production Efficiency : Eliminates costly boiling step, reducing energy consumption and production time for icing development by up to 50%.

Better Product Quality : Prevents icing from cracking or weeping while reducing moisture migration.

Superior Stability : Agar-based formulation provides higher stability compared to traditional gums, carrageenan, or pectin.

Extended Shelf-Life : Maintains product freshness and appearance longer in commercial environments. Sustainable Solution : Reduces water use and enhances safety by removing risks associated with handling boiling liquids in production environments.

Perma-Frost No Boil Icing Stabilizer joins the company's growing ingredients portfolio of stabilizer solutions to prevent cracking, separation and weeping. The super concentrated powdered stabilizer solutions portfolio also includes Perma-Frost Transparent, effective in stabilizing glazes for donuts and honey buns, and Perma-Frost White which is designed for icings that are required to be smooth and very white.

Vantage Food will highlight its new Perma-Frost No Boil ingredient solution alongside the IBIE Best in Baking award-winning OptiRelease* portfolio of release agents and Mallet* brand of precision spray equipment at the International Baking Industry Expo in Las Vegas (September 14-17 – Booth 2416, West Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center). If you would like to speak to a Vantage representative or arrange a meeting at the show, please reach out to ...

About Vantage

Vantage Food is a recognized market leader offering a comprehensive portfolio of food process aid technology solutions including best-in-class release agents, custom-built processing equipment and functional food ingredients for targeted applications (Bread | Baked Goods | Pizza | Cereal and other Food processing segments) that help our customers achieve production efficiencies and enhanced product quality.

As part of our broader natural solutions portfolio, Vantage supports our customers' technical performance and marketing needs through a unique combination of ingredient formulation and application expertise and service built on a backbone of sustainable oils, fats and their derivatives, Vantage targets selected markets and applications including personal care, food, surface treatment, agriculture, pharma, and consumer and industrial performance. Vantage is headquartered in Deerfield, IL, operates in 11 countries worldwide and employs approximately 1,000 talented professionals focused on delivering exceptional customer experiences with every interaction. Learn more at vantagefood.com

* indicates a registered mark or trademark of Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Inc., or its affiliates

