Ensure Compliance With EMIR & Mifir: 1-Day Training Covers FCA, ESMA, CSSF Guidance - October 3, 2025
Dublin, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Compliance and Regulatory Reporting for EMIR and MIFIR (October 3, 2025)" training course has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This practical 1 day course covers all the compliance and regulatory reporting requirements for the EMIR & MiFIR Regulations.
This training session covers the key challenges encountered by banks, broker dealers, asset managers and hedge funds, key lessons learnt in implementing trade and transaction reporting, and successful remediation of any issues.
This workshop covers all aspects of regulatory reporting, from organisational scope, to data validation, data sourcing, counterparty and entity identification, and asset class/instrument identification - and resulting impact to Front, Middle and Back Office processes.
Conducted by an expert who is currently working within the sector and advising different organisations from some key players to smaller companies, the trainer has a very good understanding of challenges that companies are facing and how to effectively overcome them and ensure compliance and operational effectiveness.
What will you learn
By attending this course you will learn about:
- All the key aspects of regulatory reporting, from organisational scope, to data validation, data sourcing, counterparty and entity identification, and asset class/instrument identification - and resulting impact to Front, Middle and Back Office processes. Key learnings from implementation of EMIR reporting and margin implications of EMIR REFIT and Uncleared Margin Rules, as well as for MIFIR. You will have a chance to benchmark against peers from the sell-side and buy-side, and resolution of any open questions. Real life industry examples of best practices, post-implementation issues, and successful remediation Regulatory guidance from the FCA, CSSF, ESMA and other local regulators - post Brexit UK vs EU regulations Understand the key impacts to US, EMEA and APAC institutions in scope, and the new regulatory reporting landscape
Who Should Attend:
From banks, broker dealers, asset managers and hedge funds:
- Heads of Trading, Investment, Portfolio Management, Operations, and Business Risk Heads of Regulatory Reporting, Compliance and HR Key Control Functions/Senior Managers in Audit, Compliance, Risk and Operations
Course Agenda:
- Regulatory Background to EMIR and MiFIR Scope of entities, counterparties and asset classes for MiFIR and EMIR Key Reporting Requirements Definitions and Data Validations Fields Analysis - Instrument, Product, Entity and Personal Data Systems and Controls Implications for UK, EU and Global Investment Banks and Asset Managers Global Regulatory Reporting Implementation challenges and lessons learnt
For more information about this training visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment